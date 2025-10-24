Veena Devi To Contest Mokama Seat Against Two ‘Bahubalis’ Amid Bihar Assembly Polls

Veena Devi to contest Mokama seat against Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh’s family.
She criticises Nitish Kumar’s development focus and highlights local infrastructure gaps.
Pledges reforms in education, healthcare, and agriculture while promoting women’s political participation.
The contest for the closely-watched Mokama assembly seat in Bihar is centred on a battle between two political heavyweights, Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh, with the RJD this time fielding Surajbhan’s wife, Veena Devi, as their candidate. According to PTI, Veena Devi, a former MP, emphasised that her husband, barred from contesting elections due to his criminal record, is now a “changed man.”
In an interview with PTI, Veena Devi claimed she could bring reforms to Mokama in the same way she “reformed” her husband. She also criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s development agenda, asserting that improvements have largely been confined to highways and flyovers while basic facilities in villages remain neglected.
“At the time of elections, top leaders visit areas on helicopters, but MPs and MLAs face the people’s anger. I raised several issues as an MP, yet those in power – the chief minister, the prime minister – have not fulfilled their promises,” she told PTI. Veena Devi also shared files of letters she had written over the years to Union ministers, maintained carefully at her Mokama residence.
The RJD candidate questioned claims of women’s empowerment during Nitish Kumar’s tenure, highlighting the limitations of the Rs 10,000 financial assistance provided to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. “Half of the women have been left out. The money is not enough for even basic needs, and they are being told to use it for business,” she said.
Addressing local issues, Veena Devi said Mokama lacks proper educational institutions, particularly a women’s college, and healthcare facilities are in poor condition, citing a defunct hospital. She said she had also raised concerns about defunct manufacturing units and agriculture, particularly flood-prone ‘tal’ areas in Mokama, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Jamui, and Nalanda, in letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers.
“I managed to get Bharat Wagon restarted, but it closed again. These issues were raised during my tenure as a first-time MP, and the government must act,” she said. Bharat Wagon and Engineering Company (BWEL), a public sector railway wagon manufacturer, was closed in 2017 due to losses.
On allegations of her husband being a ‘Bahubali’ with a criminal past, Veena Devi said, “It is an old issue. We are in politics now. The matter predates our marriage. Anyone can be called a ‘Bahubali’, but one should consider the larger picture.” She added, “If I can reform a man, I can bring reforms to Mokama.”
Veena Devi also stressed the need for greater participation of women in politics. “Just giving money to women will not change anything. Poverty can only be addressed if people vote for capable candidates,” she said.
Surajbhan Singh, who previously served as the Mokama MLA and as an MP for the LJP, was barred from contesting elections following a conviction in a murder case. Veena Devi, who represented Munger in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019 as an LJP MP, is contesting on an RJD ticket this time, reported PTI.
Anant Singh, who won the Mokama seat in 2020 as an RJD candidate but was disqualified in 2022 under the Arms Act, is contesting on a JD(U) ticket. His wife, Neelam Devi, had won the subsequent bypoll before shifting allegiance to JD(U).
The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on 6 and 11 November, with counting scheduled for 14 November.
(With inputs from PTI)