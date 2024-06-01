Veena Devi's political career is marked by a series of significant milestones and achievements. She served as the Deputy Chairperson of the District Councils of India in Muzaffarpur from 2006 to 2010, showcasing her leadership skills and commitment to grassroots governance. Veena Devi's tenure as an MLA from the Gaighat Constituency and Chairperson in the District Councils of India further solidified her reputation as a dedicated public servant.

In 2019, Veena Devi won a seat in the 17th Lok Sabha, representing the constituency of Vaishali. Her election to Parliament marked a new chapter in her political journey, where she continued to champion the interests of her constituents and advocate for their rights. Veena Devi's role as the third Parliamentary Chairperson of the Lok Janshakti Party since 2021 underscores her leadership within the party and her commitment to its principles.

Veena Devi's political career has been associated with the Lok Jan Shakti Party, a party known for its focus on social justice, empowerment, and inclusive governance.