Vangalapudi Anitha is an Indian politician from Andhra Pradesh. She is currently serving as the cabinet minister in the Government of Andhra Pradesh. She won the 2014 & 2024 on Telugu Desam Party ticket from Payakaraopet SC reserved constituency in the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district and present Anakapalli district. In June 2024, she became a minister in the Chandrababu Naidu's government.

In 2014, she won the Payakaraopet Assembly seat representing TDP. She defeated her nearest rival YSRCP. In April 2018, she was nominated as a member of the Tirupati Thirumala Devasthanam board. But after a controversy in social media, within a few days, she requested the Chief Minister and withdrew her membership. In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election, she lost the Kovvuru seat. On 30th January 2021, she became the president of the Telugu Mahila, the women’s wing of the TDP. She regained the Payakaraopet seat in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly election.