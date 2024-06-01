Vandana Hemant Chavan is an Indian politician and advocate. She is a member of the Parliament of India, representing Maharashtra in the Rajya Sabha. She is from the Nationalist Congress Party and has been a member of Parliament since 2012.

She was elected mayor of Pune for the period of March 1997-1998. In that period, she was the Vice-Chairperson of All India Council of Mayors and also she was the Chairperson of Maharashtra State Mayor, President and Councillors Organisation. As mayor, she incorporated the concept of Bio Diversity Park into the development plan of the fringe villages amid resistance from within and outside her party.