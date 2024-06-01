Yashwant Singh was MLA for 10 years and then MLC. Former member of the Samajwadi party in Uttar Pradesh. In June 2016, he was re-elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. He is also the president of the Chandrasekhar Trust at Darul Safa in Lucknow in honor of former prime minister Chandrasekhar. In May 2018, he again became a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. He had vacated his seat for Yogi Adityanath for him to continue as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and had resigned from the Samajwadi party.

He began his political journey as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a party known for its focus on social justice, empowerment, and inclusive governance.

In 2014, Yashwant Singh was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha, representing the Meerut Lok Sabha constituency.

He was a member of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests, and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. Singh's tenure in Parliament allowed him to address key issues facing the state, such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

Singh's contributions in Parliament included advocating for the rights of the people of Uttar Pradesh and raising awareness about the challenges faced by the state. He also worked towards promoting the development of the state, highlighting the need for infrastructure development, job creation, and economic growth.

Yashwant Singh's political career has been marked by his commitment to social justice and empowerment. He has been a vocal advocate for the rights of marginalized communities, working towards ensuring that they have access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. He has also been actively involved in initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable development and environmental conservation.

Singh's political journey has been shaped by his close association with the BJP. He has been a key member of the party, working closely with its leadership to advance its agenda and promote the interests of the people of Uttar Pradesh.