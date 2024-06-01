Sukhdev Rajbhar was an Indian politician and a senior member of 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th, and 17th Legislative Assembly(For Five Terms as a senior member), Uttar Pradesh of India. Rajbhar was elected MLA for the first time in the 11th Assembly elections held in May-June 1991. During this time, he was also nominated as a member of the Joint Committee related to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Deprived Tribes.

Sukhdev Rajbhar was elected MLA for the second time in the elections held in 1993 for the 12th Assembly. After this, he was given the post of Minister of State in the Cooperative Department in the Mulayam government. From 1997 to 2002, Sukhdev was a member of the Rajbhar Legislative Council. In the year 2002, Sukhdev Rajbhar was again elected as MLA. Till 2003, Sukhdev Rajbhar held the charge of Parliamentary Affairs and Textile Industry Department in Mayawati's government. He Also Served As the Speaker of The 15th Uttar Pradesh State Legislative Assembly From 2007-2012 in the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Mayawati Government as well as a Cabinet Minister, Minister Of State(Independent Charge), Minister Of State at various occasions in the cabinet of several chief ministers in the government of Uttar Pradesh. Sukhdev was also known for his excellent work serving as a member of the Uttar Pradesh State Legislative Council(M.L.C) for 1 term for 6 years from B.S.P. He represented the Didarganj constituency in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. He was a Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh and a Minister in the Mayawati, Kalyan Singh and Mulayam Singh Yadav cabinets.

Sukhdev Rajbhar played the role of Speaker of the Assembly from 2007 to 2012. He was successful in this role also. Paying tribute to Sukhdev Rajbhar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that he had deep knowledge of parliamentary traditions and rules. CM Yogi visited Rajbhar's residence and paid tribute to him. Assembly Speaker Dr Hriday Narayan Dixit said in his condolence message that Sukhdev Rajbhar had deep knowledge of rules and traditions. Rajbhar always strived for the upliftment of the poor and weaker sections. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati also paid tribute to him. Akhilesh Yadav tweeted that your life dedicated to social justice will always inspire.

As Sukhdev Rajbhar has held such miscellaneous positions across various fields, here is a concise list of all his leadership posts-:

1991–1993 Member, 11th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh (first term)-Member, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Denitrified Tribes related joint committee

1993–1994 Member, 12th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh (second term) -State Minister, Co-operatives, Muslim Waqf Department (Mulayam Singh Yadav Cabinet)

1994–1995 State Minister, Department of Secondary and Basic Education (Mulayam Singh Yadav ministry)

1995–1997 Minister, Secondary, Basic and Adult Education (Mayawati Cabinet)

1997–2002 Member, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council-Minister for Rural Development, Ambedkar Village Development and the Provincial Department of Defense Party (Mayawati Cabinet), Minister for Rural Development, Minor Irrigation Department (Kalyan Singh Cabinet)

2002–2007 Member, 14th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh (third term)-Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, textiles and silk Industry Department (Mayawati Cabinet), Member Committee on Rules, Member, Working – Advisory Committee

2007–2012 Member, 15th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh (fourth term)-Speaker, Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh

2017-Incumbent Member, 17th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh (fifth term)

Sukhdev Rajbhar had started his political journey with Kanshi Ram but in his last days, he seemed distressed by the current condition of BSP. He was so worried about his son's political future that he wrote a letter to Akhilesh Yadav asking him to hand over his son Pappu Rajbhar to him. After this Pappu Rajbhar took membership of Samajwadi Party.