  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. sukhdev rajbhar
images

Name: Sukhdev Rajbhar

Born: Sukhdev Rajbhar

Sukhdev Rajbhar was an Indian politician and a senior member of 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th, and 17th Legislative Assembly(For Five Terms as a senior member), Uttar Pradesh of India. Rajbhar was elected MLA for the first time in the 11th Assembly elections held in May-June 1991. During this time, he was also nominated as a member of the Joint Committee related to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Deprived Tribes.

Sukhdev Rajbhar was elected MLA for the second time in the elections held in 1993 for the 12th Assembly. After this, he was given the post of Minister of State in the Cooperative Department in the Mulayam government. From 1997 to 2002, Sukhdev was a member of the Rajbhar Legislative Council. In the year 2002, Sukhdev Rajbhar was again elected as MLA. Till 2003, Sukhdev Rajbhar held the charge of Parliamentary Affairs and Textile Industry Department in Mayawati's government. He Also Served As the Speaker of The 15th Uttar Pradesh State Legislative Assembly From 2007-2012 in the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Mayawati Government as well as a Cabinet Minister, Minister Of State(Independent Charge), Minister Of State at various occasions in the cabinet of several chief ministers in the government of Uttar Pradesh. Sukhdev was also known for his excellent work serving as a member of the Uttar Pradesh State Legislative Council(M.L.C) for 1 term for 6 years from B.S.P. He represented the Didarganj constituency in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. He was a Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh and a Minister in the Mayawati, Kalyan Singh and Mulayam Singh Yadav cabinets.

Sukhdev Rajbhar played the role of Speaker of the Assembly from 2007 to 2012. He was successful in this role also. Paying tribute to Sukhdev Rajbhar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that he had deep knowledge of parliamentary traditions and rules. CM Yogi visited Rajbhar's residence and paid tribute to him. Assembly Speaker Dr Hriday Narayan Dixit said in his condolence message that Sukhdev Rajbhar had deep knowledge of rules and traditions. Rajbhar always strived for the upliftment of the poor and weaker sections. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati also paid tribute to him. Akhilesh Yadav tweeted that your life dedicated to social justice will always inspire.

As Sukhdev Rajbhar has held such miscellaneous positions across various fields, here is a concise list of all his leadership posts-:

1991–1993 Member, 11th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh (first term)-Member, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Denitrified Tribes related joint committee

1993–1994 Member, 12th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh (second term) -State Minister, Co-operatives, Muslim Waqf Department (Mulayam Singh Yadav Cabinet)

1994–1995 State Minister, Department of Secondary and Basic Education (Mulayam Singh Yadav ministry)

1995–1997 Minister, Secondary, Basic and Adult Education (Mayawati Cabinet)

1997–2002 Member, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council-Minister for Rural Development, Ambedkar Village Development and the Provincial Department of Defense Party (Mayawati Cabinet), Minister for Rural Development, Minor Irrigation Department (Kalyan Singh Cabinet)

2002–2007 Member, 14th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh (third term)-Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, textiles and silk Industry Department (Mayawati Cabinet), Member Committee on Rules, Member, Working – Advisory Committee

2007–2012 Member, 15th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh (fourth term)-Speaker, Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh

2017-Incumbent Member, 17th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh (fifth term)

Sukhdev Rajbhar had started his political journey with Kanshi Ram but in his last days, he seemed distressed by the current condition of BSP. He was so worried about his son's political future that he wrote a letter to Akhilesh Yadav asking him to hand over his son Pappu Rajbhar to him. After this Pappu Rajbhar took membership of Samajwadi Party.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores: England Women Take Three Early Wickets, New Zealand On Back Foot
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case On July 12
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  2. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
  3. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  4. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  5. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18