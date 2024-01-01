Sasmit Patra is an Indian politician and a member of the Biju Janta Dal. Since 8th June 2019, he has been a member of the Parliament of India representing Odisha in the Rajya Sabha, and appointed chief whip of the party. He is currently the spokesperson of the Biju Janata Dal. He has been reappointed to the Rajya Sabha by Biju Janata Dal for the second time in May 2022.

Sasmit Patra's political journey began with his election as a Member of Parliament from Odisha, representing the Biju Janata Dal party. He has been actively involved in state politics, advocating for social justice, education, and sustainable development. Patra has served as the Spokesperson of the BJD and has been a vocal advocate for issues related to socioeconomic and cultural development.

As a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, Sasmit Patra has been a strong voice for the people of Odisha, raising important issues related to socioeconomic development, education, and infrastructure. He has actively participated in parliamentary activities, including debates and discussions on key policy matters affecting the state and the country.

Patra's role as the National Spokesperson of the Biju Janata Dal has brought him into the limelight as a youth icon of Odisha.

In addition to his parliamentary duties, Sasmit Patra has been associated with various parliamentary committees, including the Parliamentary Departmental Standing Committee on Human Resource Development and the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Office of Profit. His involvement in these committees has allowed him to contribute to policy formulation and decision-making processes at the national level.