Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

BJD Pitches For Passage Of Women's Reservation Bill In Parl's Winter Session

Home National

BJD Pitches For Passage Of Women's Reservation Bill In Parl's Winter Session

During the Winter Session of Parliament, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) demanded passage of the women's reservation bill.

BJD Pitches For Passage Of Women's Reservation Bill In Parl's Winter Session
BJD Pitches For Passage Of Women's Reservation Bill In Parl's Winter Session Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 6:45 pm

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday demanded passage of the women's reservation bill in the Winter Session of Parliament.

BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra raised the issue at an all-party meeting convened by the government a day before the session begins, saying empowerment of women is necessary for the overall development of the country.

"On behalf of my party, the BJD, I demanded that the women's reservation bill be passed in the winter session," Patra told reporters after the meeting.

BJD leader and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the party are committed to the cause of women empowerment, the MP said.

The bill which seeks to reserve one-third of seats in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women could not be passed by the 15th Lok Sabha. 

While the bill was pending in the Lower House of Parliament, the term of the 15th Lok Sabha ended and the constitution amendment bill lapsed. 

Tags

National Biju Janata Dal BJD Women Reservation Bill Parl Winter Session Rajya Sabha Sasmit Patra Odisha Naveen Patnaik 15th Lok Sabha
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him