Y.V. Subba Reddy is the son of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, a former Union Minister and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He served as a member of parliament to the 16th Lok Sabha from Ongole, Andhra Pradesh. He won the 2014 Indian general election being a Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party candidate. In 2019, he was appointed as the Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams which is equivalent to Minister rank in Andhra Pradesh Government.

He began his political journey as a member of the YSR Congress Party, a party known for its focus on social justice, empowerment, and inclusive governance.

In 2014, Subba Reddy was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha, representing the Ongole Lok Sabha constituency. He was a member of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests, and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. Subba Reddy's tenure in Parliament allowed him to address key issues facing the state, such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

Subba Reddy's contributions in Parliament included advocating for the rights of the people of Andhra Pradesh and raising awareness about the challenges faced by the state. He also worked towards promoting the development of the state, highlighting the need for infrastructure development, job creation, and economic growth.