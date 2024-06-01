Praveen Dubey is an Indian cricketer who represents Karnataka in domestic cricket. He is a right-handed batsman and a leg-break googly bowler, known for his all-round abilities.

In 2015, Dubey's talent caught the attention of the Karnataka domestic team, and he was offered a contract to represent the state in the 2015/16 season. This marked the beginning of his professional domestic career.

Dubey's impressive performances in domestic cricket soon earned him recognition in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In 2016, he was signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise for a sum of ₹35 lakh at the IPL players' auction.

The following year, in 2017, Dubey was once again acquired by the Royal Challengers Bangalore team for the IPL, this time for a sum of ₹10 lakh, demonstrating the franchise's continued faith in his abilities.

Dubey made his Twenty20 debut for Karnataka in the 2017–18 Zonal T20 League on 8th January 2018, marking the beginning of his journey in the shortest format of the game.

His first-class debut came on 11th January 2020, when he represented Karnataka in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy, the premier domestic first-class tournament in India.

In 2020, Dubey's career took another significant turn when he was named as a replacement for the injured Amit Mishra in the Delhi Capitals squad for the IPL season. This opportunity allowed him to showcase his skills on a larger stage and gain valuable experience playing alongside some of the best cricketers in the country.

Dubey's performances in domestic cricket and the IPL continued to impress, and in February 2022, he was once again acquired by the Delhi Capitals in the IPL auction for the 2022 season, further solidifying his position in the franchise.

As of May 2024, Dubey has represented Karnataka in various domestic tournaments, including the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His all-round abilities have made him a valuable asset for the team, contributing with both bat and ball.