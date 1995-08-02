Luke Wood is an English cricketer known for his left-arm fast-medium bowling skills and left-handed batting style. He represents both England and Lancashire in cricket. Wood marked his first-class debut for Nottinghamshire against Sussex in September 2014. His international debut came in 2022, showcasing his talent on the global stage.

Luke’s decision to join Lancashire in 2020 marked a significant turning point in his cricketing career.

In April 2022, Luke Wood's exceptional talent captured the spotlight when he secured a contract with the Trent Rockets for The Hundred 2022 season. A month later, Wood earned a spot in England's One Day International squad for the series against the Netherlands.

Wood's made his debut for England in T20 International cricket against Pakistan on 20 September 2022. His performances in T20Is showcased his adaptability and effectiveness in the shortest format of the game.

Beyond international cricket, Wood's impact extended to domestic leagues. He had a good stint with the Sylhet Strikers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022–23 season.

In 2024 Mumbai Indians named Luke Wood as a replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024. Wood joined Mumbai Indians for INR 50 Lac