IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Replace Injured Jason Behrendorff With Luke Wood

Luke Wood has played five T20Is for England, in addition to two ODIs, and has eight T20I wickets against his name. The pacer will join Mumbai Indians for INR 50 lakh

PTI
March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024
       
BCCI
File photo of Mumbai Indians pacer Jason Behrendorff. Photo: BCCI
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Monday named England left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood as injured Australian Jason Behrendorff's replacement for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. (More Cricket News)

According to a statement from the IPL, Wood will join MI for Rs 50 lakh.

"Mumbai Indians (MI) name Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," the IPL said in a statement.

Wood has played five T20Is for England, in addition to two ODIs, and has eight T20I wickets against his name.

MI bowlers Dilshan Madushanka and Gerald Coetzee are also facing serious issues ahead of their first game against Gujarat Titans on March 24.

