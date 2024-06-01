Jason Paul Behrendorff is an Australian cricketer (Left-Arm Fast Medium Bowler) currently playing for Perth Scorchers and he plays for Mumbai Indians In the Indian Premier League and Major League Cricket.

Behrendorff originally comes from New South Wales but grew up in Canberra, where he developed his cricket skills and represented the Australian Capital Territory across various levels. Known for his adept left-arm fast bowling, he moved to Western Australia for the 2009–10 season. Following this, he made his mark at the state level in the subsequent season, capitalizing on opportunities arising from injuries to other fast bowlers. Over time, Behrendorff has become a key figure in Western Australia's cricket scene, serving as the opening bowler in both the Sheffield Shield and the one-day Matador BBQs One-Day Cup. He also made his debut for the Perth Scorchers during the 2012–13 BBL season. Noteworthy is his significant contribution to the Scorchers' back-to-back title wins in the 2013–14 and 2014–15 seasons.

He played cricket for the Australian Capital Territory at both under-17 and under-19 level. He showcased his cricketing talents by playing grade cricket for Tuggeranong Valley in the Australian Capital Territory competition. His skills caught the eye of selectors, leading to his selection to represent the Prime Minister's XI in a match against the New Zealand national cricket team in 2009. Subsequently, Behrendorff's performance in a trial match earned him recruitment by Western Australia for the 2009–10 season.

Behrendorff's impressive form in the Futures League paved the way for his List A debut for Western Australia in the 2010–11 Ryobi One-Day Cup, where he made an immediate impact by dismissing Mark Cosgrove with his first ball. He subsequently became a regular at the state level due to injuries to other fast bowlers, notably making his Sheffield Shield debut against Victoria in November 2011. His consistent performances earned him recognition, including the "Future Legend" award at the end of the 2011–12 season.

His stellar performances led to contracts with both Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers for the 2012–13 season. Notably, in his debut Sheffield Shield match for the season, he impressed with figures of 4/29 and 3/24 against Victoria.

Behrendorff also made his debut for Perth in the BBL during the same period. In subsequent seasons, he contributed significantly to the Scorchers' success in the 2014–15 BBL season. At the 2014 Allan Border Medal ceremony, Behrendorff was honored as the "Domestic Player of the Year."

In February 2017, he achieved remarkable figures of 9 for 37 in the first innings against Victoria, cementing his reputation as a formidable bowler in the Sheffield Shield.

In August 2017, Behrendorff earned a spot in Australia's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for their series against India, marking his debut against India on 7 October 2017.

On 12 January 2019, he made his One Day International (ODI) debut against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, clinching 2 wickets. Later in April 2019, he secured a place in Australia's squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Notably, on 25 June 2019, during the match against England, Behrendorff achieved his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. In August 2023, Behrendorff was selected for Australia’s T20 squad against South Africa, aiding Australia to a 3-0 series triumph over South Africa.

Come November 2023, Behrendorff found himself in the Australian squad for a 5-match T20i series against India. Throughout the series, he showcased consistency with economical figures of 1/25, 1/12, 2/32, and 2/38, Behrendorff's remarkable economy rate of 6.68 across five matches in favorable batting conditions, coupled with his valiant wicket-taking efforts, earned him the prestigious title of the 2024 Australian Men’s Twenty20 International Player of the Year.

Before the 2018 Indian Premier League, Behrendorff joined the Mumbai Indians. Unfortunately, he couldn't participate due to a back injury. Despite this setback, the team retained him for the 2019 season, during which he debuted against the Chennai Super Kings on April 3, 2019.

However, Mumbai released him before the 2020 IPL auction.In preparation for the 2021 IPL season, Behrendorff was enlisted by the Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood. Subsequently, in February 2022, he was acquired by the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the auction for the 2022 IPL tournament.

In the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League, Behrendorff found himself back with the Mumbai Indians after being selected in the auction for the 15th edition of the tournament.