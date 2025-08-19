The Swiss-German pair of Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev will face the American duo of Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison in their US Open 2025, mixed doubles round of 16 match at Louis Armstrong Stadium, New York, on Tuesday (August 19, 2025).
Bencic and Zverev were originally scheduled to take on Italian Jannik Sinner and Czech Katerina Siniakova. But Sinner pulled out of the revamped mixed doubles event, hours before the start of the match.
A day earlier, the World No. 1 retired from the Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz due to illness. Siniakova is a 10-time women’s doubles Grand Slam champion.
The Siniakova-Sinner pair has now been replaced by Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison.
The winners of the Collins/Harrison vs Bencic/Zverev match will face either Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton or Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune in the quarter-final.
Danielle Collins/Christian Harrison Vs Belinda Bencic/Alexander Zverev - Live Streaming
When is the Collins/Harrison Vs Bencic/Zverev, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles match?
The Danielle Collins/Christian Harrison Vs Belinda Bencic/Alexander Zverev, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles match takes place on Tuesday, August 19 with the estimated time being 11:50pm IST.
Where to watch the Danielle Collins/Christian Harrison Vs Belinda Bencic/Alexander Zverev, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles match?
US Open 2025 will be streamed live on JioStar app and website in India. On Indian TV, US Open 2025 will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network.