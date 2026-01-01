Fulham 2-2 Liverpool, Premier League: Harrison Reed Rescues Cottagers With Last-Gasp Piledriver

Liverpool have now drawn four of their last seven Premier League games, as many as their previous 31 (W18 L9). Meanwhile, Arne Slot remains winless in all his three top-flight meetings with Fulham (D2 L1)

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
fulham vs liverpool match report english premier league 2025-26 harrison reed
Fulham celebrate Harrison Reed's last-gasp equaliser
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Harry Wilson opened scoring for Fulham in 17th minute

  • Florian Wirtz equalised for Liverpool in 57th

  • Harrison Reed stunner cancelled Cody Gakpo's 94th-minute strike

Harrison Reed's first Premier League goal in nearly three years saw Fulham snatch a dramatic equaliser in their entertaining 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

Cody Gakpo's 94th-minute strike appeared to have won it for the Reds at Craven Cottage, where Florian Wirtz cancelled out Harry Wilson's earlier effort.

However, Reed's 30-yard piledriver three minutes later ensured a share of the spoils in spectacular fashion.

Fulham broke the deadlock with their first attempt of the game in the 17th minute as Raul Jimenez's clever touch released Wilson, whose low drive into the bottom corner was eventually awarded following a VAR review.

Gakpo saw a goal ruled out for offside while Alexis Mac Allister headed against the crossbar as Liverpool sought a response after the break.

The equaliser arrived in the 57th minute when Conor Bradley's throughball was tucked away by Wirtz, whose goal was given following a VAR review after it was initially ruled out for offside.

Liverpool survived a scare when Wilson's lofted attempt clipped the top of the crossbar, and looked to have snatched all three points when Jeremie Frimpong's deep cross was turned in by Gakpo.

Yet, there was to be another dramatic twist, as substitute Reed unleashed a stunning long-range effort that arrowed into the top corner, securing the hosts a last-gasp point.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Reed all about it

Liverpool have now drawn four of their last seven Premier League games, as many as their previous 31 (W18 L9).

Meanwhile, Arne Slot remains winless in all his three top-flight meetings with Fulham (D2 L1), one of only two opponents he has faced more than twice in the competition without winning (also three against Nottingham Forest).

That was despite the efforts of Wirtz, who now has two goals and an assist in his last four Premier League appearances, having failed to register a single goal involvement in his first 15 games.

As for Fulham, they were grateful for the efforts of Wilson, whose tally of nine goal involvements (five goals, four assists) since the start of November is only bettered by Erling Haaland (11).

Then, Reed's dramatic equaliser represented his first Premier League goal in 50 appearances, since netting against Everton in April 2023, 995 days ago.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mustafizur's IPL Snub: BCB Wants T20 WC Matches Shifted From India - What We Know So Far

  2. Mustafizur IPL Release: Getting Death Threats For Hailing BCCI, Sena (UBT) Leader Claims; NC Filed

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Name 15-Member Squad; Litton Das To Captain, Mustafizur Rahman Leads Bowling Attack

  4. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Bondi Tribute Kicks Off Day 1 In Sydney

  5. Test Cricket In Times Of Reels: Can Classical Format Withstand Need For Speed?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

  3. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  4. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  5. Several Feared Dead After Quarry Rockfall In Odisha’s Dhenkanal

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  2. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  3. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  4. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

  5. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

World News

  1. UN Chief Warns US Action In Venezuela, Maduro’s Capture Sets 'Dangerous Precedent'

  2. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  3. Iran Protests: Khamenei Warns 'Rioters Must Be Put In Their Place'

  4. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Opposes US Capture Of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Reasserts US Dominance With Venezuela Operation

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism