Fulham 2-2 Liverpool, Premier League: Harrison Reed Rescues Cottagers With Last-Gasp Piledriver

Harry Wilson opened scoring for Fulham in 17th minute
Florian Wirtz equalised for Liverpool in 57th
Harrison Reed stunner cancelled Cody Gakpo's 94th-minute strike
Harrison Reed's first Premier League goal in nearly three years saw Fulham snatch a dramatic equaliser in their entertaining 2-2 draw with Liverpool.
Cody Gakpo's 94th-minute strike appeared to have won it for the Reds at Craven Cottage, where Florian Wirtz cancelled out Harry Wilson's earlier effort.
However, Reed's 30-yard piledriver three minutes later ensured a share of the spoils in spectacular fashion.
Fulham broke the deadlock with their first attempt of the game in the 17th minute as Raul Jimenez's clever touch released Wilson, whose low drive into the bottom corner was eventually awarded following a VAR review.
Gakpo saw a goal ruled out for offside while Alexis Mac Allister headed against the crossbar as Liverpool sought a response after the break.
The equaliser arrived in the 57th minute when Conor Bradley's throughball was tucked away by Wirtz, whose goal was given following a VAR review after it was initially ruled out for offside.
Liverpool survived a scare when Wilson's lofted attempt clipped the top of the crossbar, and looked to have snatched all three points when Jeremie Frimpong's deep cross was turned in by Gakpo.
Yet, there was to be another dramatic twist, as substitute Reed unleashed a stunning long-range effort that arrowed into the top corner, securing the hosts a last-gasp point.
Data Debrief: Reed all about it
Liverpool have now drawn four of their last seven Premier League games, as many as their previous 31 (W18 L9).
Meanwhile, Arne Slot remains winless in all his three top-flight meetings with Fulham (D2 L1), one of only two opponents he has faced more than twice in the competition without winning (also three against Nottingham Forest).
That was despite the efforts of Wirtz, who now has two goals and an assist in his last four Premier League appearances, having failed to register a single goal involvement in his first 15 games.
As for Fulham, they were grateful for the efforts of Wilson, whose tally of nine goal involvements (five goals, four assists) since the start of November is only bettered by Erling Haaland (11).
Then, Reed's dramatic equaliser represented his first Premier League goal in 50 appearances, since netting against Everton in April 2023, 995 days ago.