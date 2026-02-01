Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

The Reds went into Saturday's contest on the back of a five-game winless run in the top flight, which is their longest since 2021

Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz starred in Liverpool's comeback
  • Reds hammered Newcastle 4-1 at Anfield with Ektitke scoring a brace

  • Magpies had no answer to the Reds' full-force attack

  • Salah also became the first player in EPL history to record 10+ goals & assists against a single club

Liverpool got back on track in the Premier League in brilliant fashion as they hammered Newcastle United 4-1 at Anfield.

The Reds went into Saturday's contest on the back of a five-game winless run in the top flight, which is their longest since 2021.

However, Arne Slot's team served up the ideal tonic as they claimed their first league win of 2026 in style, with Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz stealing the show.

After Harvey Barnes struck the woodwork, Anthony Gordon deservedly put Newcastle ahead in the 36th minute.

Yet Wirtz strutted his stuff to tee up Ekitike for a swift equaliser, with the latter doubling his tally two minutes later with an exquisite, outside-of-the-boot finish.

Wirtz turned from provider to scorer midway through the second half, sweeping home after latching onto Mohamed Salah's lay off. 

Salah has now become the first player in Premier League history to record 10+ goals and 10+ assists against a single club in the competition.

Ekitike went off to a standing ovation late on, but there was still time for Ibrahima Konate, having returned to action following the death of his father earlier this month, to add gloss to a fantastic night for the Reds when he bundled in after Nick Pope's error.

Data Debrief: Double trouble

Ekitike and Wirtz have now combined for six goals in the Premier League this term, more than any other duo.

While Wirtz created two chances, ranking joint-third for Liverpool on the night, Ekitike led the game for shots, with six, three more than anybody else.

Indeed, Ekitike was responsible for 1.06 of Liverpool's 1.95 expected goals, which dwarfed Newcastle's 0.33 xG.

Ekitike's brace took him to 10 Premier League goals this season; at 23 years and 225 days, he is the youngest player for Liverpool to reach double figures in a league season since Michael Owen in 2000-01 (21y 138d).

Since providing his first goal involvement in the top flight for the Reds on December 20, Wirtz has been involved in more goals than any other Premier League player in all competitions (nine – six goals, three assists).

