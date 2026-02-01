Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United Highlights, Premier League: Ekitike Brace And Wirtz Goal Seal Convincing Victory For Reds

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool produced a commanding performance to end their Premier League winless run with a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Anfield, climbing up to fifth in the table and pushing into the Champions League conversation. Newcastle took the lead mid-first half through Anthony Gordon’s strike, but Hugo Ekitike turned the game on its head with two goals in as many minutes just before halftime to edge the hosts ahead. Florian Wirtz made sure of the result with a composed finish in the second half, and Ibrahima Konaté capped the night with a stoppage-time goal to seal the convincing win. Newcastle’s defence struggled to cope with Liverpool’s attacking rhythm after the turnaround, and the result gives the Reds a timely boost in a crucial part of their season.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Jan 2026, 10:53:16 pm IST Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 1:30 am IST (February 1). The Liverpool vs Newcastle United, English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 24 clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

1 Feb 2026, 12:48:21 am IST Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: Match Details Fixture: Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Matchday 24

Venue: Anfield Stadium

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2025

Time: 1:30 AM IST (February 1)

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Live Telecast: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

1 Feb 2026, 12:55:34 am IST Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: LIV Starting XI Alisson; Gravenberch, Konate Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike The Reds to take on Newcastle at Anfield 💪🔴 #LIVNEW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 31, 2026

1 Feb 2026, 12:56:30 am IST Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: NEW Starting XI Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Ramsey; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes HOWAY THE LADS 👊 pic.twitter.com/4Ho1wwQ2iM — Newcastle United (@NUFC) January 31, 2026

1 Feb 2026, 01:39:20 am IST Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: Kick Off Kick-off at Anfield and it’s Newcastle United who start us off, immediately looking to settle into shape despite the big miss of Bruno Guimaraes in midfield. The visitors know his absence often affects their control and tempo, so expect a more compact, disciplined approach early on.

1 Feb 2026, 01:55:06 am IST Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: 10' LIV 0-0 NEW Bit of needle early on at Anfield. Anthony Gordon and Alexis Mac Allister clash off the ball, and Gordon’s arm comes up, catching the Argentine high around the throat area. Mac Allister is clearly annoyed and takes a moment to recover, face flushed, but he’s back up and ready to continue.

1 Feb 2026, 01:58:24 am IST Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: 21' LIV 0-0 NEW End-to-end stuff now. Mohamed Salah is released brilliantly from deep, bursting past the halfway line and driving straight at the heart of the defence. He gets into the box with that trademark pace, but Kieran Trippier shows top awareness, tracking all the way back to nick the ball away at the crucial moment.

1 Feb 2026, 02:16:29 am IST Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: GOAL! 36' LIV 0-1 NEW Anthony Gordon makes it count and Newcastle United lead at Anfield. It’s a rapid break down the left, the cross aimed toward Harvey Barnes in the middle, but the touch doesn’t quite stick. No problem, it runs perfectly for Gordon, who steadies himself and rifles a low shot across goal into the far bottom corner.

1 Feb 2026, 02:18:03 am IST Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: GOAL! 41' LIV 1-1 NEW Hugo Ekitike finishes off a slick move and it’s level at Anfield. He actually sparks the attack himself, driving at the defence before the ball shifts to Mohamed Salah, whose shot is blocked in traffic. The rebound falls kindly, and after some quick footwork through the middle, the pass is slipped back into Ekitike’s path.

1 Feb 2026, 02:20:36 am IST Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: GOAL! 43' LIV 2-1 NEW Hugo Ekitike is on fire, two in two minutes and Anfield erupts. He stays high, takes the pass on the turn and drives straight at the heart of the defence. Malick Thiaw backs off as Ekitike glides into the box, showing quick feet and total composure before guiding a calm finish past Nick Pope. What a turnaround. Liverpool FC flip the game in minutes, leaving Newcastle United stunned at 2-1.

1 Feb 2026, 02:24:29 am IST Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: Halftime! | LIV 2-1 NEW Half-time at Anfield and what a half of football. Liverpool FC lead Newcastle United 2-1 after a breathless spell before the break. It was the visitors who struck first, with Anthony Gordon finishing off a powerful move that capped their early authority. Liverpool looked rattled for a stretch, but the response was fierce. The tempo lifted, the pressing sharpened, and Hugo Ekitike turned the game on its head with a rapid-fire brace.

1 Feb 2026, 02:48:48 am IST Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: Second Half Starts Back underway at Anfield. Liverpool restart the action with that narrow 2-1 advantage, and both managers sticking with the same elevens shows faith in what’s already unfolded.

1 Feb 2026, 02:59:04 am IST Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: 52' LIV 2-1 NEW Huge opening for Hugo Ekitike. A long ball causes panic and Dan Burn can’t sort his feet out, letting Ekitike sneak in behind. He drives into the box and pulls the trigger, but the shot bends away from the far post and never really threatens

1 Feb 2026, 03:01:58 am IST Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: 64' LIV 2-1 NEW Speculative effort from Ryan Gravenberch. He lets fly from distance but it sails high and wide, never troubling the keeper. The game’s at that tense stage now, one goal swings everything. Newcastle United know an equaliser drags them right back in, while Liverpool FC are hunting that cushion to take control.

1 Feb 2026, 03:13:28 am IST Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: GOAL! | 67' LIV 3-1 NEW Florian Wirtz makes it three and that is pure instinct. Mohamed Salah pulls defenders toward him on the right, then slips a clever pass inside. Wirtz hits it first time without even a glance, guiding a low, precise finish into the far corner. Ice-cold. Liverpool FC now in full control, while Newcastle United are left chasing shadows at 3-1.

1 Feb 2026, 03:29:34 am IST Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: GOAL! | 90+3' LIV 4-1 NEW Ibrahima Konate seals it in stoppage time and that one means so much. The corner causes chaos, Nick Pope can’t gather cleanly, and Konaté reacts first, side-footing home from close range. A defender’s instinct, a striker’s finish.