Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United Highlights, Premier League: Ekitike Brace And Wirtz Goal Seal Convincing Victory For Reds

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 1:30 am IST (February 1).
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: Match Details
Fixture: Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Matchday 24
Venue: Anfield Stadium
Date: Saturday, January 31, 2025
Time: 1:30 AM IST (February 1)
Live Streaming: JioHotstar
Live Telecast: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: LIV Starting XI
Alisson; Gravenberch, Konate Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: NEW Starting XI
Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Ramsey; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: Kick Off
Kick-off at Anfield and it’s Newcastle United who start us off, immediately looking to settle into shape despite the big miss of Bruno Guimaraes in midfield. The visitors know his absence often affects their control and tempo, so expect a more compact, disciplined approach early on.
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: 10' LIV 0-0 NEW
Bit of needle early on at Anfield. Anthony Gordon and Alexis Mac Allister clash off the ball, and Gordon’s arm comes up, catching the Argentine high around the throat area. Mac Allister is clearly annoyed and takes a moment to recover, face flushed, but he’s back up and ready to continue.
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: 21' LIV 0-0 NEW
End-to-end stuff now. Mohamed Salah is released brilliantly from deep, bursting past the halfway line and driving straight at the heart of the defence. He gets into the box with that trademark pace, but Kieran Trippier shows top awareness, tracking all the way back to nick the ball away at the crucial moment.
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: GOAL! 36' LIV 0-1 NEW
Anthony Gordon makes it count and Newcastle United lead at Anfield. It’s a rapid break down the left, the cross aimed toward Harvey Barnes in the middle, but the touch doesn’t quite stick. No problem, it runs perfectly for Gordon, who steadies himself and rifles a low shot across goal into the far bottom corner.
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: GOAL! 41' LIV 1-1 NEW
Hugo Ekitike finishes off a slick move and it’s level at Anfield. He actually sparks the attack himself, driving at the defence before the ball shifts to Mohamed Salah, whose shot is blocked in traffic. The rebound falls kindly, and after some quick footwork through the middle, the pass is slipped back into Ekitike’s path.
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: GOAL! 43' LIV 2-1 NEW
Hugo Ekitike is on fire, two in two minutes and Anfield erupts. He stays high, takes the pass on the turn and drives straight at the heart of the defence. Malick Thiaw backs off as Ekitike glides into the box, showing quick feet and total composure before guiding a calm finish past Nick Pope. What a turnaround. Liverpool FC flip the game in minutes, leaving Newcastle United stunned at 2-1.
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: Halftime! | LIV 2-1 NEW
Half-time at Anfield and what a half of football. Liverpool FC lead Newcastle United 2-1 after a breathless spell before the break. It was the visitors who struck first, with Anthony Gordon finishing off a powerful move that capped their early authority. Liverpool looked rattled for a stretch, but the response was fierce. The tempo lifted, the pressing sharpened, and Hugo Ekitike turned the game on its head with a rapid-fire brace.
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: Second Half Starts
Back underway at Anfield. Liverpool restart the action with that narrow 2-1 advantage, and both managers sticking with the same elevens shows faith in what’s already unfolded.
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: 52' LIV 2-1 NEW
Huge opening for Hugo Ekitike. A long ball causes panic and Dan Burn can’t sort his feet out, letting Ekitike sneak in behind. He drives into the box and pulls the trigger, but the shot bends away from the far post and never really threatens
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: 64' LIV 2-1 NEW
Speculative effort from Ryan Gravenberch. He lets fly from distance but it sails high and wide, never troubling the keeper. The game’s at that tense stage now, one goal swings everything. Newcastle United know an equaliser drags them right back in, while Liverpool FC are hunting that cushion to take control.
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: GOAL! | 67' LIV 3-1 NEW
Florian Wirtz makes it three and that is pure instinct. Mohamed Salah pulls defenders toward him on the right, then slips a clever pass inside. Wirtz hits it first time without even a glance, guiding a low, precise finish into the far corner. Ice-cold. Liverpool FC now in full control, while Newcastle United are left chasing shadows at 3-1.
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: GOAL! | 90+3' LIV 4-1 NEW
Ibrahima Konate seals it in stoppage time and that one means so much. The corner causes chaos, Nick Pope can’t gather cleanly, and Konaté reacts first, side-footing home from close range. A defender’s instinct, a striker’s finish.
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Score, Premier League: Fulltime! | LIV 4-1 NEW
Full-time at Anfield and it finishes 4-1 to Liverpool FC, a scoreline that screams dominance, even if it took a while to get there. Newcastle United struck first, but once Liverpool found their rhythm, the momentum flipped hard. Hugo Ekitike sparked the turnaround with a quickfire brace, Florian Wirtz added a classy third, and Ibrahima Konate sealed it late with an emotional finish. From shaky to sensational, a statement night for the Reds.
