Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Sunil Chhetri’s BFC On Top After 30 Minutes, Mariners Gaining Momentum

Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: No Goals So Far
Thirty minutes into the game and both teams are still searching for the opening goal. Mohun Bagan were under pressure earlier but have found some momentum in the last few minutes. Don’t be surprised if the Mariners break the deadlock soon.
Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Pressure on the table-toppers
Fifteen minutes into the game, Bengaluru FC have been dominating both in attack and defence. They have created a couple of promising chances but haven’t been able to convert them yet. The fans can sense that a goal might be coming soon.
Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Early chance for BFC
Bengaluru FC created the first big opening of the match in the third minute when Ryan Williams found space in a dangerous area and took his chance, but Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith reacted quickly to make an important save and keep the scores level.
Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Kick Off
The game is underway at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and Bengaluru FC are super aggressive already. Will we see an early goal from the Blues?
Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Kick off in 20 minutes
We're just 20 minutes away from the kick-off and the players are warming up. The stadium is almost full already. Expect a thriller today.
Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: MBSG Starting XI
Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: BFC Starting XI
Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Electric Atmosphere
The atmosphere at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium is electric. It’s hard to tell which team’s home ground it is, as Mohun Bagan fans have turned up in huge numbers and given their players a rousing welcome with loud 'Joy Mohun Bagan' chants.
Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Hi All!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Super League round five encounter between Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Watch this space for live updates from the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.