Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Sunil Chhetri’s BFC On Top After 30 Minutes, Mariners Gaining Momentum

Sunil Chhetri and the rest of the Bengaluru FC squad trains ahead of its Indian Super League face-off with Mohun Bagan. Photo: Indian Super League

Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live, Indian Super League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the round 5 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26, between Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (March 14). It's a daunting challenge for the Blues, as they are up against the unbeaten table-toppers. The Mariners pulled off an emphatic 5-1 result against Odisha FC to bring up their fourth consecutive league win, and have also dominated the head-to-head against Bengaluru historically. Follow the live football score and updates of the ISL match from the venue.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Mar 2026, 08:01:20 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: No Goals So Far Thirty minutes into the game and both teams are still searching for the opening goal. Mohun Bagan were under pressure earlier but have found some momentum in the last few minutes. Don’t be surprised if the Mariners break the deadlock soon.

14 Mar 2026, 07:49:41 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Pressure on the table-toppers Fifteen minutes into the game, Bengaluru FC have been dominating both in attack and defence. They have created a couple of promising chances but haven’t been able to convert them yet. The fans can sense that a goal might be coming soon.

14 Mar 2026, 07:40:40 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Early chance for BFC Bengaluru FC created the first big opening of the match in the third minute when Ryan Williams found space in a dangerous area and took his chance, but Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith reacted quickly to make an important save and keep the scores level.

14 Mar 2026, 07:34:54 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Kick Off The game is underway at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and Bengaluru FC are super aggressive already. Will we see an early goal from the Blues?

14 Mar 2026, 07:09:52 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Kick off in 20 minutes We're just 20 minutes away from the kick-off and the players are warming up. The stadium is almost full already. Expect a thriller today. Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL Outlook India

14 Mar 2026, 07:01:16 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: MBSG Starting XI Big 90 minutes await at the Kanteerava ⏳🔥#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন #BFCMBSG pic.twitter.com/qa2nKhYXUO — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) March 14, 2026

14 Mar 2026, 07:00:25 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: BFC Starting XI TEAM NEWS for #BFCMBSG 📰



An unchanged starting XI 💪🏻

Monirul replaces Bungson on the bench 🔵



The Blues are ready to battle ⚔️#WeAreBFC #ISL #Jotheyali pic.twitter.com/68St5UbyTC — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 14, 2026

14 Mar 2026, 06:46:00 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Electric Atmosphere The atmosphere at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium is electric. It’s hard to tell which team’s home ground it is, as Mohun Bagan fans have turned up in huge numbers and given their players a rousing welcome with loud 'Joy Mohun Bagan' chants.