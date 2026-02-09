Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City, Premier League: Haaland Seals Thrilling Comeback To Boost Title Hopes

Manchester City defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield
Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland scored for Man City
Dominik Szoboszlai scored the solitary goal for Liverpool
Erling Haaland's first goal at Anfield secured Manchester City a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over Liverpool to boost their Premier League title hopes.
Arsenal opened up a nine-point lead at the summit on Saturday, but City cut that back down to six amid a frantic finale at Anfield.
Haaland had seen an early shot smothered by Alisson in a first half bereft of clear-cut chances, but the game came to life after the break.
Hugo Ekitike saw two chances go begging, including a narrowly wide header, before Liverpool got their opening from a free-kick 25 yards out.
Dominik Szoboszlai stepped up to the central set-piece, with his incredible, swerving effort missing the City wall and bouncing in off the right post, leaving Gianluigi Donnarumma helpless in the 74th minute.
However, Bernardo Silva was on hand 10 minutes later to slide in and help Haaland's knock down past Alisson, who then rushed off his line to take out Matheus Nunes early in stoppage time.
Haaland buried that penalty into the bottom-left corner in the 93rd minute, but the drama was still not over, as Donnarumma, at full stretch, kept out Alexis Mac Allister's thumping effort.
And with Alisson forward to help with the search for an equaliser, Rayan Cherki then saw a shot from his own half dribble into the net. However, it was ruled out following a VAR review, as Haaland had fouled Szoboszlai, who was sent off following the same check as he had fouled Haaland earlier in the move.
Data Debrief: Liverpool bitten by late goal once more
City have achieved a league double over Liverpool for the first time since 1936-37, and though they had failed to score in the second halves of Premier League games in 2026 before Sunday, it probably should not be a surprise.
Liverpool have conceded four 90th-minute winners in league matches this season, already the joint-most by a team in a single Premier League campaign.
And timed at 92:42, Haaland's penalty was the latest winning goal by a visiting team at Anfield in the competition on record (since 2006-07).
The Reds have now lost a Premier League game at Anfield in which they scored the opening goal for the first time since April 2017 (2-1 loss to Crystal Palace), ending a run of 109 games unbeaten in such scenarios.