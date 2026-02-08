Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Check Starting XIs

Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League: Head-To-Head
Total Matches: 220
Liverpool Won: 110
Manchester City Won: 61
Draws: 59
Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League: Manchester City Starting XI
Manchester City Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Nico O’Reilly, Antoine Semenyo, Omar Marmoush, Erling Haaland
Substitutes: James Trafford, Rúben Dias, Tijjani Reijnders, Nathan Aké, Rayan Cherki, Nico Gonzalez, Phil Foden, Max Alleyne, Rico Lewis
Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League: Liverpool Starting XI
Liverpool Starting XI: Alisson Becker, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike
Substitutes: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Federico Chiesa, Trey Nyoni, Rhys Williams, Harvey Davies, Kaide Gordon
Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 10:00pm IST. The Liverpool Vs Manchester City, Premier League Matchday 25 clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League: Hello All!
Good evening and welcome, football lovers. Matchday 25 of Premier League has Manchester City visiting Liverpool in a crucial face-off at Anfield. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.