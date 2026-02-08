Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Check Starting XIs

Liverpool footballers celebrating a goal during Premier League 2025-26 match against Newcastle United. LFC/X

Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Liverpool vs Manchester City English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 25 clash at the Anfield in Liverpool. Manchester City are well-behind league leaders Arsenal and the draw in the last match against Tottenham Hotspur has made their job further difficult. A win from this away fixture at Anfield is necessary for them to stay alive in the title race. Meanwhile, Liverpool want three points desperately at home to enter top 4 and move closer to qualifying for the next season's UEFA Champions League. Catch the key updates from the big-ticket Premier League match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Feb 2026, 09:28:29 pm IST Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League: Head-To-Head Total Matches: 220 Liverpool Won: 110 Manchester City Won: 61 Draws: 59

8 Feb 2026, 09:04:21 pm IST Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League: Manchester City Starting XI Manchester City Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Nico O’Reilly, Antoine Semenyo, Omar Marmoush, Erling Haaland Substitutes: James Trafford, Rúben Dias, Tijjani Reijnders, Nathan Aké, Rayan Cherki, Nico Gonzalez, Phil Foden, Max Alleyne, Rico Lewis

8 Feb 2026, 09:02:38 pm IST Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League: Liverpool Starting XI Liverpool Starting XI: Alisson Becker, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike Substitutes: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Federico Chiesa, Trey Nyoni, Rhys Williams, Harvey Davies, Kaide Gordon

8 Feb 2026, 08:44:32 pm IST Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 10:00pm IST. The Liverpool Vs Manchester City, Premier League Matchday 25 clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.