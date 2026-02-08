Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Check Starting XIs

Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League Matchday 25: Catch the live score and key updates from the EPL 2025-26, matchday 25 fixture at Anfield

Updated on:
Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 25
Liverpool footballers celebrating a goal during Premier League 2025-26 match against Newcastle United. LFC/X
Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Liverpool vs Manchester City English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 25 clash at the Anfield in Liverpool. Manchester City are well-behind league leaders Arsenal and the draw in the last match against Tottenham Hotspur has made their job further difficult. A win from this away fixture at Anfield is necessary for them to stay alive in the title race. Meanwhile, Liverpool want three points desperately at home to enter top 4 and move closer to qualifying for the next season's UEFA Champions League. Catch the key updates from the big-ticket Premier League match with us.
Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League: Head-To-Head

Total Matches: 220

Liverpool Won: 110

Manchester City Won: 61

Draws: 59

Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League: Manchester City Starting XI

Manchester City Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Nico O’Reilly, Antoine Semenyo, Omar Marmoush, Erling Haaland

Substitutes: James Trafford, Rúben Dias, Tijjani Reijnders, Nathan Aké, Rayan Cherki, Nico Gonzalez, Phil Foden, Max Alleyne, Rico Lewis

Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League: Liverpool Starting XI

Liverpool Starting XI: Alisson Becker, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike

Substitutes: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Federico Chiesa, Trey Nyoni, Rhys Williams, Harvey Davies, Kaide Gordon

Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 10:00pm IST. The Liverpool Vs Manchester City, Premier League Matchday 25 clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League: Hello All!

Good evening and welcome, football lovers. Matchday 25 of Premier League has Manchester City visiting Liverpool in a crucial face-off at Anfield. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

Published At:
