Vaibhav Arora is an Indian cricketer representing Himachal Pradesh in domestic cricket and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Vaibhav is a right arm Fast medium bowler. He marked his first-class debut on December 9, 2019, playing for Himachal Pradesh in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy. His Twenty20 debut for Himachal Pradesh was on January 10, 2021, during the 2020–21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In February 2021, Vaibhav Arora's journey in the IPL began as he was successfully acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders during the auction for the 2021 season.

The Punjab Kings recognized his potential and secured him for their team in the 2022 IPL tournament.

Making his IPL debut with the Punjab Kings, he immediately made an impact by claiming crucial wickets of Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali, setting the stage for a promising career in the premier T20 tournament.

In 14 IPL matches, Arora has bowled 287 deliveries, conceding 444 runs while claiming 15 crucial wickets, with his best bowling figures being 3/27. His economy rate stands at 9.28, with an average of 29.6 and a strike rate of 19.1.

Before joining the cricket team, Vaibhav used to be in the athletics team where he was a promising high jumper in his high school days. Other than sports Arora also has a passion for music and he enjoys playing guitar in his spare time.