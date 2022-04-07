Live Streaming Of PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Newbies Gujarat Titans will aim to continue their winning run in IPL 2022 when they face 2014 runners-up Punjab Kings on Friday at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. While GT have won two in two, PBKS have as many wins to their name in three games.

The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the PBKS vs GT live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Punjab Kings: The Mayank Agarwal-led side has had a decent start to IPL 2022. Liam Livingstone is in sublime form, not only with the bat but also with the ball. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is also looking extremely good. In the bowling department, Rahul Chahar is on the money, while the Vaibhav Arora was also impressive in his maiden IPL game by registering figures of 2/21.

Gujarat Titans: With two wins in as many games, GT couldn’t have asked for a better start. Shubman Gill is back in form. The batter hit a sensational 84 after a zero in his team’s maiden IPL game. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson have been really good with the ball. A lot of eyes will also be on Rashid Khan, who has performed decently so far. Captain Hardik Pandya also performed well in his side’s second game this season.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will be facing each other for the first time in IPL as GT have entered the marquee event ongoing year.

VENUE AND PITCH

PBKS and GT will play their IPL 2022 match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. A total of 4 matches have taken place at the venue so far with the chasing teams winning two and the defending teams winning as many. Apart from the first game that saw over 400 runs being scored, the surface of DY Patil Stadium has also offered help to bowlers.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami