Liverpool Confirm Arrival Of Talented Teenager Giovanni Leoni From Parma - Check Transfer Fee

The 18-year-old's move to Anfield was confirmed earlier this week by Arne Slot, with the Liverpool boss stressing the need for defensive reinforcements

Giovanni-Leoni
Giovanni Leoni has joined Liverpool from Parma
Liverpool sold Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer

Giovanni Leoni arrives from Parma for £26m

Leoni enjoyed a strong debut year for Parma in 2024-25

Liverpool have announced the signing of highly-rated teenage defender Giovanni Leoni ahead of their opening match of the Premier League season against Bournemouth. 

Leoni, who has put pen to paper on a six-year contract with the Reds, arrives on Merseyside for a reported £26m (€30.1m) fee plus add-ons from Serie A side Parma. 

The 18-year-old's move to Anfield was confirmed earlier this week by Arne Slot, with the Liverpool boss stressing the need for defensive reinforcements.

File photo of Liverpool manager Arne Slot. - File
Liverpool Vs Bournemouth Preview, Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

BY Stats Perform

Liverpool sold Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer, and they have also been linked with a move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi. 

Leoni is the seventh addition of a busy window for the Premier League champions, who kickstart their title defence at Anfield on Friday against Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth. 

Leoni enjoyed a strong debut year for Parma in 2024-25 after sealing a move from fellow Italian side Sampdoria, making 17 appearances across all competitions. 

He won 43 of his 71 duels in Serie A with a success rate of 60.5%, while also emerging victorious in six of the 14 tackles he made in the Italian top flight. 

The Italian scored his only goal of the campaign in a 2-1 defeat to Cagliari back in February. 

At 18 years and 50 days old, Leoni became the youngest defender to score in Serie A since Andrea Papetti, who did so with Brescia at 18 years and two days old in 2020.

"I'm very happy to be here. It's a really great sensation, and I'm honoured to be here," Leoni told Liverpool's website during his first official interview.

"Yeah, a lot [of excitement]. I'm so honoured. I was very happy. When I saw this, I said, 'Wow, this is crazy.' I'm very happy.

"I want to improve a lot with my new team-mates in training and afterwards on the pitch, in the Premier League and the Champions League. 

"I'll watch the game [against Bournemouth] in the stadium, see the game and then after the game it's a new journey."

