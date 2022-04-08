PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Punjab Kings 25/1 After Hardik Pandya's Early Strike

Superb Bowling The Gujarat Titans bowlers Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya are on the money. PBKS have score just 25 runs in the first four overs. Hardik even got one wicket, while Shami has been a bit unlucky. PBKS 25/1 (4)

WICKET Hardik Pandya has got the wicket of Mayank Agarwal. It was a short ball, had some good pace in it and Mayank tried to pull it but was too late in execution. PBKS 11/1 (2)

Decent Over In the first over Mohammed Shami didn't trouble Mayank Agarwal much as the ball was coming nicely to the bat. Shami pitched one full to Mayank and got hit for a FOUR before dragging his length back. Mayank will like this pitch for sure. PBKS 5/0 (1)

It's Game Time The pitch looks like a belter. Be ready for a high-scoring game. Mayank Agarwal takes strike, Mohammed Shami will bowl to him. Shikhar Dhawan is at the non-striker's end. Here we go!

Playing XIs Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

Gujarat Titans Opt To Bowl Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and opted to field first against Punjab Kings. 🚨 Toss Update 🚨@hardikpandya7 has won the toss & @gujarat_titans have elected to bowl against @PunjabKingsIPL.



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/GJN6Rf8GKJ#TATAIPL | #PBKSvGT pic.twitter.com/pKhxg8fHWv — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2022

Pitch Report So far three games of IPL 2022 have taken place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Teams chasing have won two games, while one game has been won by the defending team.

Spoilt For Choice With Hardik Pandya managing to bowl again, Gujarat Titans have a solid bowling attack, spearheaded by ex-PBKS seamer Mohammed Shami. It will be interesting to see how Shami stops Shikhar Dhawan on a Brabourne wicket that is usually good for batting. Across 11 innings and 66 balls in T20s, Dhawan has plundered 103 runs off Shami, without being dismissed once!

Battle Of SIXES Punjab Kings, with the highest powerplay runrate of 10.94, have displayed their ultra-aggressive side in IPL 2022. PBKS have chased down 200-plus totals and in three matches so far, smashed 33 sixes, second behind Rajasthan Royals (36) and three more than Kolkata Knight Riders (30). Interestingly, GT captain Hardik Pandya is one six away from a 100 IPL maximums!