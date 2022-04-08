PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Punjab Kings 25/1 After Hardik Pandya's Early Strike

Punjab Kings' batting line-up gets a boost with the addition of Jonny Bairstow vs Gujarat Titans. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of PBKS vs GT.
IPL newbies Gujarat Titans look for a hattrick of wins and position on top of the IPL 2022 table as they face Punjab Kings at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium today. While Punjab Kings have men like Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone, who are exciting hitters of the ball, GT's biggest strength is their array of bowlers who can contain and take wickets, especially during powerplays. GT also look one of the most balanced teams in the competition alongside Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Get here live cricket scores of PBKS vs GT. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE)
The Gujarat Titans bowlers Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya are on the money. PBKS have score just 25 runs in the first four overs. Hardik even got one wicket, while Shami has been a bit unlucky.
PBKS 25/1 (4)
Hardik Pandya has got the wicket of Mayank Agarwal. It was a short ball, had some good pace in it and Mayank tried to pull it but was too late in execution.
PBKS 11/1 (2)
In the first over Mohammed Shami didn't trouble Mayank Agarwal much as the ball was coming nicely to the bat. Shami pitched one full to Mayank and got hit for a FOUR before dragging his length back. Mayank will like this pitch for sure.
PBKS 5/0 (1)
The pitch looks like a belter. Be ready for a high-scoring game. Mayank Agarwal takes strike, Mohammed Shami will bowl to him. Shikhar Dhawan is at the non-striker's end. Here we go!
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and opted to field first against Punjab Kings.
🚨 Toss Update 🚨@hardikpandya7 has won the toss & @gujarat_titans have elected to bowl against @PunjabKingsIPL.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2022
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/GJN6Rf8GKJ#TATAIPL | #PBKSvGT pic.twitter.com/pKhxg8fHWv
So far three games of IPL 2022 have taken place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Teams chasing have won two games, while one game has been won by the defending team.
With Hardik Pandya managing to bowl again, Gujarat Titans have a solid bowling attack, spearheaded by ex-PBKS seamer Mohammed Shami. It will be interesting to see how Shami stops Shikhar Dhawan on a Brabourne wicket that is usually good for batting. Across 11 innings and 66 balls in T20s, Dhawan has plundered 103 runs off Shami, without being dismissed once!
Punjab Kings, with the highest powerplay runrate of 10.94, have displayed their ultra-aggressive side in IPL 2022. PBKS have chased down 200-plus totals and in three matches so far, smashed 33 sixes, second behind Rajasthan Royals (36) and three more than Kolkata Knight Riders (30). Interestingly, GT captain Hardik Pandya is one six away from a 100 IPL maximums!
Hello everyone and welcome to the space. Punjab Kings face the challenge of unbeaten Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 today. We will be bringing to you all the live updates and live scores of the match. Stay connected!
