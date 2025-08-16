Barcelona Vs Mallorca Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Lamine Yamal Scores As Barca Snatch Three Points

Mallorca Vs FC Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Catch the highlights and updates from the La Liga Matchday 1 fixture at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Mallorca, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lamine-Yamal-Barcelona
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal shoots during the La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Barcelona in Mallorca, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 AP
Here's the highlights of today's La Liga 2025-26 fixture between Mallorca and Barcelona. Barcelona began the defense of its La Liga title with a comfortable 3-0 win at Mallorca, scoring early and taking advantage of two first-half red cards for the host on Saturday. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal were on target as the visitors needed only seven minutes to impress again. Catch the highlights and updates from the La Liga Matchday 1 fixture at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Mallorca, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Team News

Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia are in the matchday squad for Barcelona ahead of their La Liga opener against Mallorca.

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: H2H

Total matches: 75

Mallorca won: 17

Barcelona won: 46

Draws: 12

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Barcelona Predicted lineup

Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Balde; de Jong, Pedri, Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Torres, Raphinha

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Streaming Info

When will Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 match kick-off?

The La Liga 2025-26 match between Barcelona and Mallorca will kick-off at 11:00pm (IST) on Saturday.

Where to live-stream Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 match?

The La Liga 2025-26 match between Barcelona and Mallorca will be available to live-stream on Fancode app and website.

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Playing XIs

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Subs

Mallorca’s substitutes: Bergstrom, Lopez, Salhi, Lato, Rodriguez, Salas, Llabres, Mascarell, Prats, Luna, Domenech, Joseph


Barca's substitutes: Guillermo, Kochen, Pena, Christensen, Torrents, Kounde, Olmo, Gavi, Casado, A Fernandez, Dro, Rashford.

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Hansi Flick's Pre-match Talk

“We are working hard to face this new season. Winning three titles last year is not the end – it’s a continuation. We will give everything this year,” the Barcelona coach said ahead of the first game of the season.

“Lamine Yamal still has room to improve. I like what I’m seeing. He’s training very well, with and without the ball, defending and pressing.”

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Mins Away From KO

We are minutes away from kick-off between Barca and Mallorca in this La Liga fixture.

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: KO

The La Liga 2025-26 match between Mallorca and Barcelona is under way as the defending champions look seize the initiative.

Mallorca 0-0 Barcelona 1'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Didn't Take Much Long

Barca's first goal of the season is scored by Raphinha who is assisted by Lamine Yamal. The Brazilian with a brilliant header.

Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona 7'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Morey Booked

Mallorca defender Morey goes into the ref's book for a foul. He fouls Raphinha, by becoming the first player to be booked in this game.

Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona 9'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Things Getting A Bit Heated

Things are getting a bit heated out there as Araujo fouls Muriqi but the latter pushes the Barca captain away as things get a bit fiery in the game.

Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona 19'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Chance Goes Begging

Vedat Muriqi fails to convert a golden chance. He shoots from the six yard box is straight at the Garcia. What a golden opportunity!

Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona 22'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Controversial Goal Scored By Barca

A bit of controversy as Yamal’s shot hits the head of a Mallorca player, who is immediately hits the ground. Torres gets the ball back and puts it into the goal. Mallorca coach isn't pleased and is seen having a fiery conversation with the ref.

Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 23'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: ARG Boss Lionel Scaloni Is In Attendance

As the players took a cooling break, cameras panned out to people in the stands and it immediately went to Argentina men's team manager Lionel Scaloni, who is watching the match.

Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 30'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Hosts' Misery Compounded

It gets bad to worse for the home team as they now lose defender Manu Morlanes for a second yellow as he fouls Yamal.

Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 33'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Hosts' Lose One More Player

Mallorca are losing the plot here! Vedat Muriqi's yellow card is rescinded and the Mallorca striker is shown a straight red!. They are now down to nine men before HT.

Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 39'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: A Young Mallorca Fan Crying In The Stands

Some scenes this! A young fan in the stands cannot bear and is crying with his father consoling the supporter. Heartbreaking scenes!

Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 44'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Raphinha Gets Booked

Raphinha goes on in a challenge on Mateu Morey and gets booked. The crowd and Mallorca players demand another colour but the decision stays.

Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 45+7'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Heated HT

Well, well! Things get a bit heated now at HT as Mallorca staff get into an argument with Raphinha with Jules Kounde coming to the rescue of the Brazilian. Can't wait for the 2nd half to begin.

Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona HT'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Will We See Rashford In 2nd Half?

Marcus Rashford could make his La Liga bow at the Mallorca game with the side leading 2-0 at the break. The Englishman is on the bench and could come on if called upon.

Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona HT'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Second-half Underway

Dani Olmo replaces Fermin Lopez for Barcelona, as Mateo Joseph, Dani Rodriguez and Omar Mascarell come on for the hosts.

Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 46'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Another Scuffle

Another scuffle and this it's Ronald Araujo as he barges into Mateo Joseph and the Mallorca player falls on to the signboards.

Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 52'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Barca Are Dominating Possession

Barca are currently dominating the possession with 71% of the ball to Mallorca's 29%. The Catalans have not sent on Rashford yet as well.

Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 57'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Rashford Making His La Liga Bow

Marcus Rashford is preparing to enter the field, as is Gavi. This will be his debut in the La Liga.

Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 64'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Rashford Enters The Field

On-loan Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford comes on to make his La Liga bow, replacing Ferran Torres.

Gavi and Jofre Torrents also replace Pau Cubarsi and Alejandro Balde respectively.

Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 69'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Raphinha Gets Subbed

Raphinha is hooked and Jules Kounde makes way for the Brazilian. Decent 75 minutes or so for the former Leeds United winger.

Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 77'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Mallorca Need A Pat On Their Back

Down to nine-men and Mallorca are still trailing 0-2 to Barcelona. That's some strength and spirit shown by the La Liga side. Home fans will be pleased by their side's fight in the game despite being down to 9 men in the game.

Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 83'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: No Goal For Lamine Tonight

Lamine Yamal has tried all the shots from his text book at the Mallorca keeper but Leo Roman has stayed strong and not allowed the young forward to get past him.

Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 87'

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: We Have Been Made To Eat Our Words

Just before the HT whistle, the star forward gets his name on the scoresheet as Barcelona get a 3-0 victory over Mallorca. The Catalans have started their title defence in tremendous fashion.

Mallorca 0-3 Barcelona FT

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. IMD Weather Alert Today: Red Warning for Mumbai, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  3. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  4. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  5. Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal For Gaza, Awaiting Israel’s Response

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks