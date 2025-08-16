Barcelona Vs Mallorca Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Lamine Yamal Scores As Barca Snatch Three Points

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal shoots during the La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Barcelona in Mallorca, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 AP

Here's the highlights of today's La Liga 2025-26 fixture between Mallorca and Barcelona. Barcelona began the defense of its La Liga title with a comfortable 3-0 win at Mallorca, scoring early and taking advantage of two first-half red cards for the host on Saturday. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal were on target as the visitors needed only seven minutes to impress again. Catch the highlights and updates from the La Liga Matchday 1 fixture at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Mallorca, right here

LIVE UPDATES

16 Aug 2025, 09:02:02 pm IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Team News Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia are in the matchday squad for Barcelona ahead of their La Liga opener against Mallorca.

16 Aug 2025, 09:18:20 pm IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: H2H Total matches: 75 Mallorca won: 17 Barcelona won: 46 Draws: 12

16 Aug 2025, 09:39:27 pm IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Barcelona Predicted lineup Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Balde; de Jong, Pedri, Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Torres, Raphinha

16 Aug 2025, 09:47:43 pm IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Streaming Info When will Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 match kick-off? The La Liga 2025-26 match between Barcelona and Mallorca will kick-off at 11:00pm (IST) on Saturday. Where to live-stream Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 match? The La Liga 2025-26 match between Barcelona and Mallorca will be available to live-stream on Fancode app and website.

16 Aug 2025, 09:53:01 pm IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Playing XIs ❤️ ALINEACIÓN DEL REAL CLUB DEPORTIVO MALLORCA 🖤 pic.twitter.com/8nJna2dt0c — RCD Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) August 16, 2025 𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐆𝐔𝐘𝐒 ✅#MallorcaBarça pic.twitter.com/yIQbo8Kur9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 16, 2025

16 Aug 2025, 10:14:28 pm IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Subs Mallorca’s substitutes: Bergstrom, Lopez, Salhi, Lato, Rodriguez, Salas, Llabres, Mascarell, Prats, Luna, Domenech, Joseph

Barca's substitutes: Guillermo, Kochen, Pena, Christensen, Torrents, Kounde, Olmo, Gavi, Casado, A Fernandez, Dro, Rashford.

16 Aug 2025, 10:29:31 pm IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Hansi Flick's Pre-match Talk “We are working hard to face this new season. Winning three titles last year is not the end – it’s a continuation. We will give everything this year,” the Barcelona coach said ahead of the first game of the season. “Lamine Yamal still has room to improve. I like what I’m seeing. He’s training very well, with and without the ball, defending and pressing.”

16 Aug 2025, 10:42:35 pm IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Mins Away From KO We are minutes away from kick-off between Barca and Mallorca in this La Liga fixture.

16 Aug 2025, 11:05:25 pm IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: KO The La Liga 2025-26 match between Mallorca and Barcelona is under way as the defending champions look seize the initiative. Mallorca 0-0 Barcelona 1'

16 Aug 2025, 11:14:41 pm IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Didn't Take Much Long Barca's first goal of the season is scored by Raphinha who is assisted by Lamine Yamal. The Brazilian with a brilliant header. Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona 7'

16 Aug 2025, 11:21:36 pm IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Morey Booked Mallorca defender Morey goes into the ref's book for a foul. He fouls Raphinha, by becoming the first player to be booked in this game. Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona 9'

16 Aug 2025, 11:23:23 pm IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Things Getting A Bit Heated Things are getting a bit heated out there as Araujo fouls Muriqi but the latter pushes the Barca captain away as things get a bit fiery in the game. Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona 19'

16 Aug 2025, 11:26:28 pm IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Chance Goes Begging Vedat Muriqi fails to convert a golden chance. He shoots from the six yard box is straight at the Garcia. What a golden opportunity! Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona 22'

16 Aug 2025, 11:30:47 pm IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Controversial Goal Scored By Barca A bit of controversy as Yamal’s shot hits the head of a Mallorca player, who is immediately hits the ground. Torres gets the ball back and puts it into the goal. Mallorca coach isn't pleased and is seen having a fiery conversation with the ref. Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 23'

16 Aug 2025, 11:36:07 pm IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: ARG Boss Lionel Scaloni Is In Attendance As the players took a cooling break, cameras panned out to people in the stands and it immediately went to Argentina men's team manager Lionel Scaloni, who is watching the match. Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 30'

16 Aug 2025, 11:39:07 pm IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Hosts' Misery Compounded It gets bad to worse for the home team as they now lose defender Manu Morlanes for a second yellow as he fouls Yamal. Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 33'

16 Aug 2025, 11:45:15 pm IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Hosts' Lose One More Player Mallorca are losing the plot here! Vedat Muriqi's yellow card is rescinded and the Mallorca striker is shown a straight red!. They are now down to nine men before HT. Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 39'

16 Aug 2025, 11:47:59 pm IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: A Young Mallorca Fan Crying In The Stands Some scenes this! A young fan in the stands cannot bear and is crying with his father consoling the supporter. Heartbreaking scenes! Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 44'

16 Aug 2025, 11:59:39 pm IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Raphinha Gets Booked Raphinha goes on in a challenge on Mateu Morey and gets booked. The crowd and Mallorca players demand another colour but the decision stays. Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 45+7'

16 Aug 2025, 11:59:39 pm IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Heated HT Well, well! Things get a bit heated now at HT as Mallorca staff get into an argument with Raphinha with Jules Kounde coming to the rescue of the Brazilian. Can't wait for the 2nd half to begin. Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona HT'

17 Aug 2025, 12:12:49 am IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Will We See Rashford In 2nd Half? Marcus Rashford could make his La Liga bow at the Mallorca game with the side leading 2-0 at the break. The Englishman is on the bench and could come on if called upon. Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona HT'

17 Aug 2025, 12:15:30 am IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Second-half Underway Dani Olmo replaces Fermin Lopez for Barcelona, as Mateo Joseph, Dani Rodriguez and Omar Mascarell come on for the hosts. Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 46'

17 Aug 2025, 12:21:30 am IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Another Scuffle Another scuffle and this it's Ronald Araujo as he barges into Mateo Joseph and the Mallorca player falls on to the signboards. Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 52'

17 Aug 2025, 12:26:38 am IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Barca Are Dominating Possession Barca are currently dominating the possession with 71% of the ball to Mallorca's 29%. The Catalans have not sent on Rashford yet as well. Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 57'

17 Aug 2025, 12:33:08 am IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Rashford Making His La Liga Bow Marcus Rashford is preparing to enter the field, as is Gavi. This will be his debut in the La Liga. Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 64'

17 Aug 2025, 12:38:07 am IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Rashford Enters The Field On-loan Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford comes on to make his La Liga bow, replacing Ferran Torres. Gavi and Jofre Torrents also replace Pau Cubarsi and Alejandro Balde respectively. Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 69'

17 Aug 2025, 12:45:53 am IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Raphinha Gets Subbed Raphinha is hooked and Jules Kounde makes way for the Brazilian. Decent 75 minutes or so for the former Leeds United winger. Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 77'

17 Aug 2025, 12:53:20 am IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Mallorca Need A Pat On Their Back Down to nine-men and Mallorca are still trailing 0-2 to Barcelona. That's some strength and spirit shown by the La Liga side. Home fans will be pleased by their side's fight in the game despite being down to 9 men in the game. Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 83'

17 Aug 2025, 12:58:25 am IST Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: No Goal For Lamine Tonight Lamine Yamal has tried all the shots from his text book at the Mallorca keeper but Leo Roman has stayed strong and not allowed the young forward to get past him. Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 87'