Barcelona Vs Mallorca Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Lamine Yamal Scores As Barca Snatch Three Points

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Team News
Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia are in the matchday squad for Barcelona ahead of their La Liga opener against Mallorca.
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: H2H
Total matches: 75
Mallorca won: 17
Barcelona won: 46
Draws: 12
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Barcelona Predicted lineup
Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Balde; de Jong, Pedri, Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Torres, Raphinha
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Streaming Info
When will Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 match kick-off?
The La Liga 2025-26 match between Barcelona and Mallorca will kick-off at 11:00pm (IST) on Saturday.
Where to live-stream Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 match?
The La Liga 2025-26 match between Barcelona and Mallorca will be available to live-stream on Fancode app and website.
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Playing XIs
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Subs
Mallorca’s substitutes: Bergstrom, Lopez, Salhi, Lato, Rodriguez, Salas, Llabres, Mascarell, Prats, Luna, Domenech, Joseph
Barca's substitutes: Guillermo, Kochen, Pena, Christensen, Torrents, Kounde, Olmo, Gavi, Casado, A Fernandez, Dro, Rashford.
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Hansi Flick's Pre-match Talk
“We are working hard to face this new season. Winning three titles last year is not the end – it’s a continuation. We will give everything this year,” the Barcelona coach said ahead of the first game of the season.
“Lamine Yamal still has room to improve. I like what I’m seeing. He’s training very well, with and without the ball, defending and pressing.”
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Mins Away From KO
We are minutes away from kick-off between Barca and Mallorca in this La Liga fixture.
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: KO
The La Liga 2025-26 match between Mallorca and Barcelona is under way as the defending champions look seize the initiative.
Mallorca 0-0 Barcelona 1'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Didn't Take Much Long
Barca's first goal of the season is scored by Raphinha who is assisted by Lamine Yamal. The Brazilian with a brilliant header.
Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona 7'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Morey Booked
Mallorca defender Morey goes into the ref's book for a foul. He fouls Raphinha, by becoming the first player to be booked in this game.
Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona 9'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Things Getting A Bit Heated
Things are getting a bit heated out there as Araujo fouls Muriqi but the latter pushes the Barca captain away as things get a bit fiery in the game.
Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona 19'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Chance Goes Begging
Vedat Muriqi fails to convert a golden chance. He shoots from the six yard box is straight at the Garcia. What a golden opportunity!
Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona 22'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Controversial Goal Scored By Barca
A bit of controversy as Yamal’s shot hits the head of a Mallorca player, who is immediately hits the ground. Torres gets the ball back and puts it into the goal. Mallorca coach isn't pleased and is seen having a fiery conversation with the ref.
Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 23'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: ARG Boss Lionel Scaloni Is In Attendance
As the players took a cooling break, cameras panned out to people in the stands and it immediately went to Argentina men's team manager Lionel Scaloni, who is watching the match.
Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 30'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Hosts' Misery Compounded
It gets bad to worse for the home team as they now lose defender Manu Morlanes for a second yellow as he fouls Yamal.
Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 33'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Hosts' Lose One More Player
Mallorca are losing the plot here! Vedat Muriqi's yellow card is rescinded and the Mallorca striker is shown a straight red!. They are now down to nine men before HT.
Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 39'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: A Young Mallorca Fan Crying In The Stands
Some scenes this! A young fan in the stands cannot bear and is crying with his father consoling the supporter. Heartbreaking scenes!
Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 44'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Raphinha Gets Booked
Raphinha goes on in a challenge on Mateu Morey and gets booked. The crowd and Mallorca players demand another colour but the decision stays.
Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 45+7'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Heated HT
Well, well! Things get a bit heated now at HT as Mallorca staff get into an argument with Raphinha with Jules Kounde coming to the rescue of the Brazilian. Can't wait for the 2nd half to begin.
Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona HT'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Will We See Rashford In 2nd Half?
Marcus Rashford could make his La Liga bow at the Mallorca game with the side leading 2-0 at the break. The Englishman is on the bench and could come on if called upon.
Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona HT'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Second-half Underway
Dani Olmo replaces Fermin Lopez for Barcelona, as Mateo Joseph, Dani Rodriguez and Omar Mascarell come on for the hosts.
Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 46'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Another Scuffle
Another scuffle and this it's Ronald Araujo as he barges into Mateo Joseph and the Mallorca player falls on to the signboards.
Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 52'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Barca Are Dominating Possession
Barca are currently dominating the possession with 71% of the ball to Mallorca's 29%. The Catalans have not sent on Rashford yet as well.
Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 57'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Rashford Making His La Liga Bow
Marcus Rashford is preparing to enter the field, as is Gavi. This will be his debut in the La Liga.
Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 64'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Rashford Enters The Field
On-loan Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford comes on to make his La Liga bow, replacing Ferran Torres.
Gavi and Jofre Torrents also replace Pau Cubarsi and Alejandro Balde respectively.
Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 69'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Raphinha Gets Subbed
Raphinha is hooked and Jules Kounde makes way for the Brazilian. Decent 75 minutes or so for the former Leeds United winger.
Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 77'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Mallorca Need A Pat On Their Back
Down to nine-men and Mallorca are still trailing 0-2 to Barcelona. That's some strength and spirit shown by the La Liga side. Home fans will be pleased by their side's fight in the game despite being down to 9 men in the game.
Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 83'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: No Goal For Lamine Tonight
Lamine Yamal has tried all the shots from his text book at the Mallorca keeper but Leo Roman has stayed strong and not allowed the young forward to get past him.
Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona 87'
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: We Have Been Made To Eat Our Words
Just before the HT whistle, the star forward gets his name on the scoresheet as Barcelona get a 3-0 victory over Mallorca. The Catalans have started their title defence in tremendous fashion.
Mallorca 0-3 Barcelona FT