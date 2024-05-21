Rahul Tewatia, hails from Haryana and has become a prominent figure both in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). As an all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowls right-arm leg spin. Tewatia's journey in the cricketing arena commenced with his debut for Haryana during the 2013–14 Ranji Trophy and making his List A debut for Haryana in the 2016–17 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2014,

During the 2020 IPL season, Tewatia’s knock of 53 runs from 31 balls not only propelled Rajasthan Royals to victory but also set a new benchmark for chasing mammoth targets in the IPL.

In the 2022 IPL auction, Tewatia found himself in the ranks of the Gujarat Titans, marking a new chapter in his IPL journey. His impact was immediate, as he showcased his match-winning abilities with crucial contributions for his new franchise.

Tewatia's stellar performances in domestic cricket and the IPL caught the attention of selectors, earning him a maiden call-up to the Indian squad for the T20 series against England in 2021.