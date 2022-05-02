Live Streaming Of Gujarat Titans Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022: Watch GT Vs PBKS Cricket Match Live

Gujarat Titans, who have been remarkable in bouncing back from adverse situations, would look to seal a spot in the play-offs when they clash with inconsistent Punjab Kings in an IPL 2022 encounter on Tuesday at DY Patil Stadium.

Gujarat, the IPL debutants, are clearly the team to beat in the competition having won eight out of nine games. A sixth consecutive win will make them the first side to enter the play-offs. A big reason for Gujarat's stellar run has been their ability to come back from tough situations.

Whether it is Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Rashid Khan or skipper Hardik Pandya -- they all have produced match-winning efforts during the course of the tournament. If one has failed, the other has risen to the occasion.

Punjab would hope to be on the right side of the result and that the game doesn't go deep. They are in the middle of another inconsistent campaign and with five losses in nine games and are running out of time.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Punjab Kings: Captain Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone have done well in patches but have not been consistent enough. On the bowling front, baring pacer Arshdeep Singh, the rest can also do better. They did well in the previous game but the batters flopped to let the team down.

Gujarat Titans: Wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has been a great replacement for a struggling Matthew Wade. His opening partner Shubman Gill has had starts but of late the elegant right-handed batter hasn't been among the runs and would be keen to get back to form.

The batting mainstay for Gujarat has been Hardik, who has played responsible knocks, and with 308 runs is the third-highest run-scorer. Their weak link is No.3 B Sai Sudharsan and he needs to take more responsibility along with Miller, who has been playing the role of a finisher to perfection.

Miller has taken the team over the line and along with Tewatia, who can hit sixes at will, is a formidable batter to have at the business end of the innings. Another important cog for Gujarat is all-rounder Rashid Khan, who has also displayed his six-hitting prowess, to go with his crafty bowling.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Gujarat Titans have played Punjab Kings just once and won the game by six wickets.

VENUE AND PITCH

The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings clash will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on May 3 from 7:30 PM IST. The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium has assisted both batters and bowlers throughout the IPL.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.