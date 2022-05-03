Tuesday, May 03, 2022
IPL 2022, GT Vs PBKS, Live Cricket Scores: Feisty Gujarat Titans Aim To Seal Playoff Spot

IPL 2022 pacesetters Gujarat Titans will continue to bank on their impact players against Punjab Kings at DY Patil Stadium tonight. Follow live cricket scores GT vs PBKS.

A win for Gujarat Titans on Tuesday will virtually guarantee the IPL newbies a playoff spot. Follow GT vs PBKS live cricket scores. Photo: IPL

Updated: 03 May 2022 6:16 pm

Gujarat Titans have become some sort of specialists in scoring sensational victories. Their last win against Royal Challengers Bangalore was nothing short of a heist. Whether these kind of wins are sustainable for a team only time will say but for now, Gujarat Titans look cocky and supremely confident. With 16 points from nine matches, GT are within sniffing distance of the IPL playoffs. A win against Punjab Kings at Mumbai's DY Patil will almost guarantee Gujarat a last-four berth in their first season in the Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings are in a must-win situation. They can take inspiration from Kolkata Knight Riders' win against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. A win for PBKS (eight points from nine matches) tonight will bring them level on points with RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Follow live cricket scores and updates of Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings.

Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | Full Schedule

  • 03 May 2022 / 6:13 PM

    Welcome To GT Vs PBKS

    The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match has all the makings of a blockbuster. Big hitters and quality bowlers on either side should make this an interesting clash. Both team play aggressive cricket and Punjab are desperate for two full points. So get all the live scores and updates here.

