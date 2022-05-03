IPL 2022, GT Vs PBKS, Live Cricket Scores: Feisty Gujarat Titans Aim To Seal Playoff Spot

IPL 2022 pacesetters Gujarat Titans will continue to bank on their impact players against Punjab Kings at DY Patil Stadium tonight. Follow live cricket scores GT vs PBKS.
Despite several agitations by political parties—some violent—the Marathi language is on a downslide. It will take more than government efforts to promote the language
Catholics support Romi Konkani because the script is used in the church and tiatr, but Devanagari Konkani has government backing
Even the otherwise Hindi-friendly Malayali rises to resist the imposition of Hindi on them
The move to make Hindi the national language is a political project, the language becoming a tool for constructing national unity
Throughout the Republic’s history, several states have seen protests against the imposition of Hindi. Can there be a national language of a multilingual country?
Gujarat Titans have become some sort of specialists in scoring sensational victories. Their last win against Royal Challengers Bangalore was nothing short of a heist. Whether these kind of wins are sustainable for a team only time will say but for now, Gujarat Titans look cocky and supremely confident. With 16 points from nine matches, GT are within sniffing distance of the IPL playoffs. A win against Punjab Kings at Mumbai's DY Patil will almost guarantee Gujarat a last-four berth in their first season in the Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings are in a must-win situation. They can take inspiration from Kolkata Knight Riders' win against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. A win for PBKS (eight points from nine matches) tonight will bring them level on points with RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Follow live cricket scores and updates of Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings.
The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match has all the makings of a blockbuster. Big hitters and quality bowlers on either side should make this an interesting clash. Both team play aggressive cricket and Punjab are desperate for two full points. So get all the live scores and updates here.
