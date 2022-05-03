IPL 2022, GT Vs PBKS, Live Cricket Scores: Feisty Gujarat Titans Aim To Seal Playoff Spot

Gujarat Titans have become some sort of specialists in scoring sensational victories. Their last win against Royal Challengers Bangalore was nothing short of a heist. Whether these kind of wins are sustainable for a team only time will say but for now, Gujarat Titans look cocky and supremely confident. With 16 points from nine matches, GT are within sniffing distance of the IPL playoffs. A win against Punjab Kings at Mumbai's DY Patil will almost guarantee Gujarat a last-four berth in their first season in the Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings are in a must-win situation. They can take inspiration from Kolkata Knight Riders' win against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. A win for PBKS (eight points from nine matches) tonight will bring them level on points with RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Follow live cricket scores and updates of Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings.

