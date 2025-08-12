Emma Raducanu Vs Aryna Sabalenka, Cincinnati Open: Crying Baby Causes Briton's Funny Exchange With Chair Umpire - Watch

After squandering her sixth opportunity to hold serve, Raducanu prepared to serve again but paused and walked to the back of the court due to a baby crying in the stands. She looked at the umpire and remarked, “It’s been like 10 minutes.” The umpire replied, “It’s a child. Do you want me to send the child out of the stadium?” Spectators around Raducanu answered for her, saying, “Yeah.” Raducanu smiled, wiped her shoulder with a towel, and prepared to continue.