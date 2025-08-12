Emma Raducanu Vs Aryna Sabalenka, Cincinnati Open: Crying Baby Causes Briton's Funny Exchange With Chair Umpire - Watch

The sound of a baby insistently crying distracted Emma Raducanu, who complained to the chair umpire during the deciding final set but to no avail. The interaction involved the crowd too, which immediately sided with the British player

Outlook Sports Desk
Emma Raducanu Vs Aryna Sabalenka, Cincinnati Open: Crying Baby Video
File photo of Emma Raducanu in action at Canadian Open. Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
Summary
  • Emma Raducanu stops while serving due to crying baby in stands

  • Chair umpire refuses to intervene

  • Aryna Sabalenka eventually wins three-hour battle

Emma Raducanu, the British tennis star, encountered an unusual distraction during her intense three-hour battle with world number one Aryna Sabalenka at the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday (August 12, 2025). In the chaotic eighth game of the deciding final set, persistent noises from the stands distracted Raducanu as she struggled to hold serve. The game featured 13 deuces, making it a marathon contest within an already epic match.

Raducanu's Deuce-Ridden Service Game, As It Happened

Raducanu had served impressively up to this point in the match. She moved to a 40-15 lead after delivering a first serve down the T and finishing with a backhand winner off a short return.

However, this moment marked the beginning of what would become a titanic service game. Sabalenka managed to keep herself in contention and forced the game to deuce. She earned her first chance to break when Raducanu sliced a backhand into the net, but Raducanu responded with a clutch first serve ace down the T at a critical moment.

After squandering her sixth opportunity to hold serve, Raducanu prepared to serve again but paused and walked to the back of the court due to a baby crying in the stands. She looked at the umpire and remarked, “It’s been like 10 minutes.” The umpire replied, “It’s a child. Do you want me to send the child out of the stadium?” Spectators around Raducanu answered for her, saying, “Yeah.” Raducanu smiled, wiped her shoulder with a towel, and prepared to continue.

You can watch the video of the hilarious interaction below:

Sabalenka Triumphs; Raducanu Hints At US Open Readiness

Post the distractions and the marathon service game, Sabalenka ultimately prevailed in this gripping contest. She won with a scoreline of 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5), a victory that enabled her to continue her title defence at the Cincinnati Open.

Meanwhile, Raducanu showed promising signs as she gears up for the upcoming US Open at Flushing Meadows, with her performance against the world No 1 demonstrating resilience and form that could bode well for her.

