Aryna Sabalenka Vs Emma Raducanu, Cincinnati Open: Top Seed Scrapes Through After Three-Hour Thriller

Aryna Sabalenka, who will play Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the last 16, has now won 18 WTA Tour-level tie-breaks in 2025. It is the highest Open Era tally during a single calendar year

Updated on:
Sabalenka and Raducanu share an embrace after their battle
Sabalenka and Raducanu share an embrace after their battle
  • Aryna Sabalenka beats Emma Raducanu 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 7-6

  • World number one claims 20th main-draw victory at Cincinnati Open

  • First to win each of her first 10 WTA main-draw matches against British opponents since Mary Joe Fernandez between 1985 and 1992

Aryna Sabalenka scraped through to the Cincinnati Open fourth round after battling past Emma Raducanu in a three-hour thriller.

The reigning champion was taken the distance by the British number one, before eventually prevailing a 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 7-6 (7-5) winner.

Both players struggled on serve in the opening exchanges of the first set, with three breaks, two in favour of Sabalenka, produced in the first five games of the contest. 

Raducanu was able to get the better of the world number one's serve to force a tie-break, and despite saving three set points, the Briton was unable to stop the top seed taking the lead. 

However, the 2021 US Open champion was able to find her groove in the second set, breaking Sabalenka in the seventh game before a confident hold saw the match head to a decider. 

Nothing could separate the players, with Raducanu just about holding in a mammoth eighth game on the way to another tie-break, where Sabalenka just proved too strong, and her seventh ace got her over the line.

Data Debrief: Sabalenka just about continues British dominance

Sabalenka, who will play Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the last 16, has now won 18 WTA Tour-level tie-breaks in 2025. It is the highest Open Era tally during a single calendar year.

It was her 20th main-draw victory at the Cincinnati Open, a total only bettered by Jelena Jankovic (24), Serena Williams and Simona Halep (both 23) during the Open Era.

Sabalenka is also the first player to win each of her first 10 WTA main-draw matches against British opponents since Mary Joe Fernandez between 1985 and 1992.

