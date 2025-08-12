Mattia Debertolis Death: Italian Orienteer Passes Away Four Days After Collapsing At World Games

Mattia Debertolis competed in men's middle-distance orienteering event at World Games
Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis has passed away on Tuesday (August 12, 2025) after collapsing during the World Games in Chengdu, China on Friday (August 8). The 29-year-old was found unconscious by organisers during the men's middle-distance orienteering event and died four days later.
Debertolis' death was confirmed in a joint statement from the International World Games Association, the local organising committee of The World Games in Chengdu and the International Orienteering Federation (IOF). "Despite receiving immediate expert medical care at one of China's leading medical institutions, he passed away," World Games organisers said in a statement.
“I am not able to adequately describe in words the unfathomable depth of sadness in this tragic loss of life,” IOF president Tom Hollowell said. “Our thoughts are with all who mourn Mattia. I encourage the global orienteering community to honour his memory.”
Debertolis' cause of death is not known as of now.
Orienteering is an outdoor adventure sport in which players have to navigate between unmarked checkpoints with the help of a map. It combines physical activity with map-reading and problem-solving.
The deceased Italian was one of 12 athletes listed as "Did Not Finish" in the official results. He was part of the Italian national team and finished fifth in the 2022 World Cup final.
Debertolis, who was qualified as a civil engineer, lived in Sweden and was studying for a PhD at a university in Stockholm. He was a cross-country skier and footballer as a child but pursued elite orienteering due to his love for navigating.
World Games organisers said they will "continue to support the family of Debertolis and the orienteering community in every possible way."