22-Year-Old Bengal Cricketer Priyajit Ghosh Dies Of Heart Attack During Gym Session

His talent was evident from a young age, as he quickly rose through the ranks at the district level. A notable highlight of his burgeoning career was his exceptional performance in the 2018-19 season, where he emerged as the highest run-scorer in the inter-district Under-16 cricket tournament organized by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). This achievement earned him a special honour from the CAB, a medal he cherished and proudly displayed in his room.