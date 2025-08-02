22-Year-Old Bengal Cricketer Priyajit Ghosh Dies Of Heart Attack During Gym Session

The cricket community in Bengal is in deep mourning following the sudden demise of Priyajit Ghosh, a promising young cricketer who passed away at the age of 22. Ghosh suffered a fatal heart attack during a gym session on Friday morning, August 1, leaving his family, friends, and teammates reeling from the shock.
Priyajit, a resident of Bolpur in the Birbhum district, harbored ambitious dreams of representing Bengal in the prestigious Ranji Trophy and eventually making his mark on the national stage. For him, cricket was more than just a sport; it was his passion, his "meditation."
His talent was evident from a young age, as he quickly rose through the ranks at the district level. A notable highlight of his burgeoning career was his exceptional performance in the 2018-19 season, where he emerged as the highest run-scorer in the inter-district Under-16 cricket tournament organized by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). This achievement earned him a special honour from the CAB, a medal he cherished and proudly displayed in his room.
On Friday, Priyajit, known for his dedication to fitness and reportedly inspired by Virat Kohli's regimen, was at a gym in the Mission Compound area of Bolpur, diligently working out to prepare for the upcoming season. Tragically, in the midst of his workout, he suddenly fell ill and succumbed to a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a local medical facility, but doctors pronounced him dead.
His untimely passing has sent shockwaves through the Bengal cricket fraternity, leaving an irreplaceable void. Priyajit is survived by his heartbroken mother and father, who are struggling to come to terms with this devastating loss.