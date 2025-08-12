TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Highlights, Durand Cup: Sailors Surge Into Quarterfinals With Last-Gasp Win Over Red Pythons

TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: Hello There!
Good afternoon and welcome to everyone joining us this Tuesday, the last day of group-stage action in Durand Cup. Indian Navy are in business if they win, while TRAU will look to delight the home crowd in their final match. Stay with us for build-up and live updates from the Group F clash.
TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: Streaming Info
The TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup 2025 group F match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Live telecast of the game will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in the country.
The whistle goes and we’re underway! India Navy charge forward straight from the kick-off, pouring players into attack and peppering the TRAU half with early pressure. But credit to TRAU, they’re holding their ground, standing firm against the onslaught and refusing to be broken this early.
TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: 12'
Mattummal launches a long throw into the box, and Vijay gets on the end of it for India Navy, but his effort sails wide! Still goalless here, with both sides trading moves, probing for that opening, yet neither finding the breakthrough so far.
TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: 23'
It’s been a tussle for control here in Manipur, with TRAU and India Navy trading spells of possession, each side desperate to tilt the game in their favour.
Emanuel was whistled for a foul, breaking their rhythm. The rain has begun to fall, slicking up the turf, but you wouldn’t know it from the stands, the stadium is packed, the crowd braving the weather and urging their teams on.
TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: 29' GOALL TRAU 1-0 INFT
The home crowd erupts in pure delight. In the 29th minute, Moirangthem Nelson Singh steps up and smashes it straight on target, no chance for the keeper. TRAU take the lead, and the stands are bouncing, voices rising above the rain as the home side draws first blood.
TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: 35' TRAU 1-0 INFT
Vijay, for the Navy, whips a cross into the box but it comes to nothing. They win a corner and push forward in numbers, no luck. Another corner follows, but TRAU’s defence stays sharp, shutting the door on both attempts.
TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: 38' TRAU 1-0 INFT
Another corner for the Indian Navy, it’s been wave after wave of set-pieces for them. They’re desperate for that equaliser, throwing everything at it, but the finishing touch just isn’t there. The pressure is building, yet TRAU refuse to crack.
TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: TRAU 1-0 INFT | Half Time
Half-time in Manipur, and TRAU head into the break 1-0 up. The skies may have cleared, but the atmosphere is electric, the home crowd are in full voice, still riding the high of Nelson Singh’s goal. India Navy have piled on the pressure with a string of corners, yet the equaliser remains elusive. The Red Pythons hold the edge as we gear up for the second half.
TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: 50' TRAU 1-0 INFT
Early in the second half, Brijesh Giri concedes a foul, giving TRAU a breather. The Indian Navy, though, are straight back on the hunt, pushing forward, chasing that equaliser with intent as the tension in Manipur starts to build again.
TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: 70'
No luck so far for the Indian Navy, two big chances go begging, and when they do find the target, TRAU’s keeper pulls off a fine save to keep them at bay. The Red Pythons are hanging on, their slender lead still intact.
TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: 80'
Into the 80th minute now, and the tension is sky-high. Britto’s earlier free-kick came to nothing, and the Navy are still chasing shadows, desperate to break through. TRAU, roared on by the home crowd, are holding firm as every minute ticks them closer to victory.
TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: Injury Sub
An injury forces a change for TRAU, one of their players makes way, and Pipin comes on to take his place. Afridi is also off, as the Red Pythons shuffle their pack for the closing stages, looking to protect that precious 1-0 lead.
TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: 87' Equalizer | TRAU 1-1 INFT
Equaliser! The moment the Indian Navy have been chasing all game finally arrives in the 87th minute. A scramble in the box, bodies everywhere, and it’s Pintu who gets the decisive touch, bundling it over the line. The Navy bench erupts, the TRAU fans stunned into silence, it’s 1-1, and we’ve got a grandstand finish on our hands.
TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: 8 Minutes Added
Eight minutes of added time go up on the board, plenty for either side to snatch a winner. The energy on the pitch is frantic, the crowd on edge, knowing this one could still swing either way.
TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: GOALL 90+2' TRAU 1-2 INFT
Whaaaat! Drama in stoppage time! In the 90+2nd minute, Shreyas rises to the occasion, latching onto a pinpoint cross from Ciement and smashing it straight into the net. The Sailors turn the game on its head, and their bench is going wild, from chasing an equaliser to leading in the blink of an eye.
Full Time | TRAU FC 1-2 Indian Navy FT
The final whistle blows and it’s celebration for the Indian Navy as they secure a dramatic 2-1 victory over TRAU, booking their spot in the quarterfinals. After trailing for most of the match, the Sailors fought back fiercely with Pintu’s equaliser and Shreyas’s stoppage-time strike sealing the deal. Meanwhile, TRAU’s campaign ends here, joining Real Kashmir in bowing out of the tournament. A thrilling finish in Manipur leaves fans buzzing and the Sailors riding high into the next round.