TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Highlights, Durand Cup: Sailors Surge Into Quarterfinals With Last-Gasp Win Over Red Pythons

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Highlights, Durand Cup: Follow updates from the Durand Cup fixture between TRAU FC and Indian Navy

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Highlights, Durand Cup
TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Highlights, Durand Cup: Indian Navy players celebrating their win. X/@thedurandcup
Indian Navy edged past Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU FC) 2-1 in a thrilling Group F clash at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal, on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, securing their place in the Durand Cup quarterfinals. TRAU took an early lead through Nelson Singh, but the Sailors fought back with Pintu’s late equaliser and Shreyas’s stoppage-time winner, vaulting them above group leaders Real Kashmir FC to claim the top spot. The result also marks the end of TRAU’s campaign and concludes the Imphal leg of the Durand Cup 2025.
LIVE UPDATES

TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: Hello There!

Good afternoon and welcome to everyone joining us this Tuesday, the last day of group-stage action in Durand Cup. Indian Navy are in business if they win, while TRAU will look to delight the home crowd in their final match. Stay with us for build-up and live updates from the Group F clash.

TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: Streaming Info

The TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup 2025 group F match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Live telecast of the game will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in the country.

TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: Teams Arrive

TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: Starting XIs

TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: Kick Off

The whistle goes and we’re underway! India Navy charge forward straight from the kick-off, pouring players into attack and peppering the TRAU half with early pressure. But credit to TRAU, they’re holding their ground, standing firm against the onslaught and refusing to be broken this early.

TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: 12'

Mattummal launches a long throw into the box, and Vijay gets on the end of it for India Navy, but his effort sails wide! Still goalless here, with both sides trading moves, probing for that opening, yet neither finding the breakthrough so far.

TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: 23'

It’s been a tussle for control here in Manipur, with TRAU and India Navy trading spells of possession, each side desperate to tilt the game in their favour.

Emanuel was whistled for a foul, breaking their rhythm. The rain has begun to fall, slicking up the turf, but you wouldn’t know it from the stands, the stadium is packed, the crowd braving the weather and urging their teams on.

TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: 29' GOALL TRAU 1-0 INFT

The home crowd erupts in pure delight. In the 29th minute, Moirangthem Nelson Singh steps up and smashes it straight on target, no chance for the keeper. TRAU take the lead, and the stands are bouncing, voices rising above the rain as the home side draws first blood.

TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: 35' TRAU 1-0 INFT

Vijay, for the Navy, whips a cross into the box but it comes to nothing. They win a corner and push forward in numbers, no luck. Another corner follows, but TRAU’s defence stays sharp, shutting the door on both attempts.

TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: 38' TRAU 1-0 INFT

Another corner for the Indian Navy, it’s been wave after wave of set-pieces for them. They’re desperate for that equaliser, throwing everything at it, but the finishing touch just isn’t there. The pressure is building, yet TRAU refuse to crack.

TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: TRAU 1-0 INFT | Half Time

Half-time in Manipur, and TRAU head into the break 1-0 up. The skies may have cleared, but the atmosphere is electric, the home crowd are in full voice, still riding the high of Nelson Singh’s goal. India Navy have piled on the pressure with a string of corners, yet the equaliser remains elusive. The Red Pythons hold the edge as we gear up for the second half.

TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: 50' TRAU 1-0 INFT

Early in the second half, Brijesh Giri concedes a foul, giving TRAU a breather. The Indian Navy, though, are straight back on the hunt, pushing forward, chasing that equaliser with intent as the tension in Manipur starts to build again.

TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: 70'

No luck so far for the Indian Navy, two big chances go begging, and when they do find the target, TRAU’s keeper pulls off a fine save to keep them at bay. The Red Pythons are hanging on, their slender lead still intact.

TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: 80'

Into the 80th minute now, and the tension is sky-high. Britto’s earlier free-kick came to nothing, and the Navy are still chasing shadows, desperate to break through. TRAU, roared on by the home crowd, are holding firm as every minute ticks them closer to victory.

TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: Injury Sub

An injury forces a change for TRAU, one of their players makes way, and Pipin comes on to take his place. Afridi is also off, as the Red Pythons shuffle their pack for the closing stages, looking to protect that precious 1-0 lead.

TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: 87' Equalizer | TRAU 1-1 INFT

Equaliser! The moment the Indian Navy have been chasing all game finally arrives in the 87th minute. A scramble in the box, bodies everywhere, and it’s Pintu who gets the decisive touch, bundling it over the line. The Navy bench erupts, the TRAU fans stunned into silence, it’s 1-1, and we’ve got a grandstand finish on our hands.

TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: 8 Minutes Added

Eight minutes of added time go up on the board, plenty for either side to snatch a winner. The energy on the pitch is frantic, the crowd on edge, knowing this one could still swing either way.

TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: GOALL 90+2' TRAU 1-2 INFT

Whaaaat! Drama in stoppage time! In the 90+2nd minute, Shreyas rises to the occasion, latching onto a pinpoint cross from Ciement and smashing it straight into the net. The Sailors turn the game on its head, and their bench is going wild, from chasing an equaliser to leading in the blink of an eye.

Full Time | TRAU FC 1-2 Indian Navy FT 

The final whistle blows and it’s celebration for the Indian Navy as they secure a dramatic 2-1 victory over TRAU, booking their spot in the quarterfinals. After trailing for most of the match, the Sailors fought back fiercely with Pintu’s equaliser and Shreyas’s stoppage-time strike sealing the deal. Meanwhile, TRAU’s campaign ends here, joining Real Kashmir in bowing out of the tournament. A thrilling finish in Manipur leaves fans buzzing and the Sailors riding high into the next round.

That's A Wrap

That’s a wrap! We’ll see you all with another live blog soon. Until then, bye-bye.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  4. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

  5. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks