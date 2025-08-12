In Uttar Pradesh, Dawa And Dua Go Hand In Hand

The Gap Widens in Unnao

Narrow lanes in a market place in Unnao, 60 km from Lucknow, led us to Kila choraha. Raja Hussain Jaffri, the caretaker of a famous imambargah in Unnao, came to pick us up on his bike. As we approached our destination, painful cries of women were heard. While some women were holding on to the grill of the iron gate and screaming, the others were crying out loud. Some were rolling on the floor. “They are letting out. There is a belief that if you share your pain with the baba, he will listen to you and help you out. People come here all year long from Unnao as well as from faraway districts and states. People from all religions and all strata of society come here,” he says. Are they encouraged to go to a doctor first? “Yes, but we don’t force them. They come here by choice and are convinced that they will heal. Besides, not everybody can afford those expensive medicines. If a labourer who earns Rs 400 a month has to spend Rs 400 on medicines in a day, how can he continue with the treatment?” asks Jaffri. The interview had to be halted a couple of times due to the uninterrupted screaming in the background. As the sun set, the cries grew louder and more intense, giving the place a spooky, ghostly vibe.