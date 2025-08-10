My Mother’s Keeper: My Life As Pagli’s Son

Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I’d make it this far. But somehow, I have. Yet, somewhere deep down, I’m still just a boy from the streets of Ajmer who only wants to live a simple life—because I know that nothing truly matters except how you treat people and what you leave behind. My words will always fall short when it comes to thanking the Banyan family for what they’ve done for me, without ever expecting anything in return. This is not just my story. This story belongs to each and every one of them—those who have been a part of the Banyan, who have worked there, volunteered there, or simply experienced what it is to be part of that world.