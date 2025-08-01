Admissions to elite institutions like IITs, AIIMS, and top private universities remain fiercely competitive. Many students spend their adolescence in coaching classes, trained to crack entrance exams but ill-prepared for failure—or even for the mental demands of success. Once inside, the pressure persists. Curricula are rigorous, grading is unforgiving, and academic support often limited. For first-generation learners or those from rural areas, the adjustment can be especially difficult. Navigating English-medium education, unfamiliar social norms, and high expectations, they may feel isolated despite being surrounded by peers.