Deepika Padukone Appointed As India's First Mental Health Ambassador; Ranveer Singh Says He Is 'Incredibly Proud'

10 years back, actress Deepika Padukone openly spoke about her battle with anxiety and depression. Amidst her struggle, she emerged as one of Bollywood's most sought-after actors. To raise awareness about mental health and reduce stigma around it, she founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015. With her foundation, her aim was that "No life should be lost due to mental illness." Since then, Deepika, 39, has been trying to disseminate awareness about mental health issues through public awareness campaigns, meeting families, talking to them and has always given importance to maintaining a work-life balance for a healthy lifestyle.