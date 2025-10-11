Deepika Padukone Appointed As India's First Mental Health Ambassador; Ranveer Singh Says He Is 'Incredibly Proud'

On World Mental Health Day, actor Deepika Padukone was selected as the first mental health ambassador of India.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone is the first mental health ambassador of India Photo: Instagram
  • Deepika Padukone has been appointed as India's first Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

  • The actress looks forward to working closely with the Ministry to "build on this momentum and further strengthen our nation’s mental health framework"

  • Ranveer Singh has heaped praise on his wife for the achievement

10 years back, actress Deepika Padukone openly spoke about her battle with anxiety and depression. Amidst her struggle, she emerged as one of Bollywood's most sought-after actors. To raise awareness about mental health and reduce stigma around it, she founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015. With her foundation, her aim was that "No life should be lost due to mental illness." Since then, Deepika, 39, has been trying to disseminate awareness about mental health issues through public awareness campaigns, meeting families, talking to them and has always given importance to maintaining a work-life balance for a healthy lifestyle.

On World Mental Health Day on October 10, Deepika was appointed as the first-ever ‘Mental Health Ambassador’ by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW). This development marks a major milestone in her career, and the new role will inspire and support the mental health ecosystem in India.

Deepika Padukone on being appointed as Mental Health Ambassador

In an Instagram post, the actress said that she feels "deeply honoured to be appointed as the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s first-ever Mental Health Ambassador."

"Led by our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi, our nation has taken meaningful steps to place mental health at the heart of public health," she added.

She looks "forward to working closely with the Ministry to build on this momentum and further strengthen our nation’s mental health framework."

Ranveer Singh praises Deepika Padukone's new role

Reacting to his wife's achievement, Ranveer Singh shared Deepika's post and wrote, "So incredibly proud."

What will be the role of Deepika Padukone as Mental Health Ambassador?

In her new role, Padukone will work closely with the Ministry to:

  • Raise mental health awareness and promote de-stigmatisation efforts;

  • Encourage help-seeking behaviour and preventive efforts;

  • Promote Tele MANAS (Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States), and other government-approved mental health resources

She will also collaborate with the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in developing other strategic interventions for equitable access to mental health care.

