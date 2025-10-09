In my experience, arts interventions are evidence-based and can be layered onto existing mental health and development programmes to ensure that social care and welfare needs are also met. They can be tailored to the local context to create a safe space for engagement and sharing. They can be facilitated by non-specialist health workers or applied arts practitioners, rather than mental health professionals. This enables a more equal, non-hierarchical relationship in the group—rather than one where an ‘expert’ position is assumed. The content can be conceptualised jointly by mental health professionals, young people and applied arts practitioners—thus ensuring young people remain at the core of intervention design and delivery. Content may range from relational skills, emotional awareness, psychoeducation, and grief support to navigate digital landscapes, intimate partner violence, executive function skills, and time management. The sessions can be multimodal, participatory, and co-led by young people, combining drama, movement, rhythm, and visual art. This inherent nature of the arts allows both verbal and nonverbal expression. This is particularly helpful with subjects that are taboo or traumatic. It provides a safe space for young people to explore their identities and relationships with themselves and their ecosystem.