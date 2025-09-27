Mental Health In India: A Crisis In The Shadows

If this is the regular condition, the detrimental state of Indian prisons with respect to mental health is even more concerning. In ‘Through The Cracks Of Prison,’ Sudhir Dhawale cites the example of Taloja Central Jail in Maharashtra. There is only one psychiatrist in the Taloja Central Jail, and even she does not work full time. Normally, the prison has one or two counselors, but they are not enough to serve the needs of thousands of prisoners. At present, the psychotherapists serving in the prison aren’t even adequately trained. There is no separate ward or even nursing staff or caretaker for people with mental health issues. That’s why prisoners do not receive appropriate mental health support.