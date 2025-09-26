Earlier, on September 10, Sonam Wangchuk went on a hunger strike, and the number of people who joined his cause started to increase. The LAB, however, gave a shutdown call for September 24 over what it says is the Central government’s indifference to those who were on the hunger strike in Leh by not advancing the dates of the scheduled meeting of the HPC. According to LAB on Tuesday, the health condition of two elderly people deteriorated, due to which they were hospitalised, forcing them to give the shutdown call. The LAB has said that a peaceful march was taken out and the security forces had resorted to the use of indiscriminate firing that resulted in the death of several youth and injuries to several others.