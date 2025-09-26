Congress Demands Probe into Ladakh Protest Deaths

Party slams police firing, rejects BJP’s allegations of incitement, vows legal action over defamation.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Leh protest, BJP office, LAB shutdown, Ladakh statehood demand, Sixth Schedule Ladakh
Security forces responded with teargas and baton charges to disperse the crowds. Photo: Source - video screengrab
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Four protesters were killed and 90 injured in police firing during Ladakh statehood protests in Leh.

  • Congress leaders demanded a judicial inquiry, condemning both the violence and the “harsh” police action.

  • Party rejected BJP’s charges of incitement and announced legal steps against alleged defamatory claims.

The Congress called for a judicial investigation into the deaths of four young people in Ladakh during violent protests.

The four were shot dead by police on Wednesday as authorities attempted to quell violent demonstrations in Ladakh for statehood.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "My colleague Nawang Rigzin Jora has written to the Lt Governor of Ladakh UT demanding a judicial enquiry into the killings of four young men in the protests on September 24th." Protests for statehood turned violent in Leh town on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and 90 others injured.

At least 50 people have been arrested in relation to the violence that erupted during the shutdown on Wednesday, which was organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to demand independence for Ladakh and an extension of the Sixth Schedule.

The cancellation of SECMOL’s FCRA license and the ongoing CBI inquiry add another layer of tension to an already volatile situation in the region, intertwining questions of governance, civil rights, and local aspirations. - Sonu Mehta/Getty Images; Representative Image
Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO FCRA License Cancelled Amid Ladakh Unrest

BY Outlook News Desk

In a letter addressed to Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta, he said, "I am approaching you with a heavy heart and deep sorrow to demand a judicial enquiry into the unfortunate incident on September 24, leading to the death of four young men and injuries to others in police firing".

"While we condemn the violence resorted to by the protesters, we also condemn the harsh and repressive measures, including firing on the protesters, that were carried out. We strongly feel that the situation could have been handled with a little more restraint, patience and maturity," Jora said in the letter.

Related Content
Related Content

Jora, a former minister, also challenged the government's accusation that the party was behind inciting the people to violence.

"There is a lot of blame game going around. Some of these are targeting the Congress councillor for leading the mob based on a purported photograph. Nothing can be further from the truth. We challenge the administration on this count," the Congress Ladakh president said.

He added that another council member is being held accountable for igniting the demonstration because of his use of "emotional rhetoric" during a press conference on September 23.

Ladakh ground report - null
Watch Ground Report: Why Did Clashes Break Out During Ladakh Statehood Protest in Leh?

BY Ishfaq Naseem

"This was understandable, as two of the people who were on hunger strike for the last 14 days had to be evacuated to the hospital in critical conditions, who were from his constituency," he said.

He stated that "we implore you to kindly conduct a judicial inquiry into the unfortunate incidents of September 24" in the interest of justice and fair play.  Pawan Khera, the chairman of the Congress's media and publicity department, blasted a number of BJP leaders as well as certain anchors and social media influencers for allegedly displaying a photo and video of someone and falsely identifying him as Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, the elected Congress councillor.

Security forces responded with teargas and baton charges to disperse the crowds. - Source - video screengrab
Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

BY Luv Puri

"We are proceeding with legal recourse and criminal proceedings against all those who have not just attempted to defame our party but have also tried to cause social unrest to fuel further dissensions," he said.

"Instead of sensitively engaging with the betrayed people of Ladakh, the BJP and their media/social media minions are engaging in their usual mudslinging and looking for an opportunity to milk the outrage of Ladakh and settle scores with political opponents," Khera alleged in a post on X.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND-SL Showdown Before The Final, Chance To Test Bench Strength

  2. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: A Look At Full Squads Of All Eight Teams

  3. Ashes 2025: England Will Bring 'Something Different' To Series Vs Australia Says Batting Legend Joe Root

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Preview, When And Where To Watch Super Four Match

  5. Nigeria Vs Malawi Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  3. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  5. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  4. Karnataka HC Allows Caste Survey, Orders Strict Confidentiality

  5. Sonam Wangchuk Misled Locals, Instigated Protestors, Alleges MHA

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets Bangladesh's Yunus And Sri Lanka's Dissanayake In New York

  2. Former French President Sarkozy Jailed In Libya Funding Case

  3. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  4. Italy Deploys Second Navy Ship To Escort Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Drone Attacks

  5. Super Typhoon Ragasa Causes Widespread Flooding And Infrastructure Damage In Taiwan And Southern China - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin