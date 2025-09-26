Congress Demands Probe into Ladakh Protest Deaths

Four protesters were killed and 90 injured in police firing during Ladakh statehood protests in Leh.
Congress leaders demanded a judicial inquiry, condemning both the violence and the “harsh” police action.
Party rejected BJP’s charges of incitement and announced legal steps against alleged defamatory claims.
The Congress called for a judicial investigation into the deaths of four young people in Ladakh during violent protests.
The four were shot dead by police on Wednesday as authorities attempted to quell violent demonstrations in Ladakh for statehood.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "My colleague Nawang Rigzin Jora has written to the Lt Governor of Ladakh UT demanding a judicial enquiry into the killings of four young men in the protests on September 24th." Protests for statehood turned violent in Leh town on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and 90 others injured.
At least 50 people have been arrested in relation to the violence that erupted during the shutdown on Wednesday, which was organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to demand independence for Ladakh and an extension of the Sixth Schedule.
In a letter addressed to Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta, he said, "I am approaching you with a heavy heart and deep sorrow to demand a judicial enquiry into the unfortunate incident on September 24, leading to the death of four young men and injuries to others in police firing".
"While we condemn the violence resorted to by the protesters, we also condemn the harsh and repressive measures, including firing on the protesters, that were carried out. We strongly feel that the situation could have been handled with a little more restraint, patience and maturity," Jora said in the letter.
Jora, a former minister, also challenged the government's accusation that the party was behind inciting the people to violence.
"There is a lot of blame game going around. Some of these are targeting the Congress councillor for leading the mob based on a purported photograph. Nothing can be further from the truth. We challenge the administration on this count," the Congress Ladakh president said.
He added that another council member is being held accountable for igniting the demonstration because of his use of "emotional rhetoric" during a press conference on September 23.
"This was understandable, as two of the people who were on hunger strike for the last 14 days had to be evacuated to the hospital in critical conditions, who were from his constituency," he said.
He stated that "we implore you to kindly conduct a judicial inquiry into the unfortunate incidents of September 24" in the interest of justice and fair play. Pawan Khera, the chairman of the Congress's media and publicity department, blasted a number of BJP leaders as well as certain anchors and social media influencers for allegedly displaying a photo and video of someone and falsely identifying him as Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, the elected Congress councillor.
"We are proceeding with legal recourse and criminal proceedings against all those who have not just attempted to defame our party but have also tried to cause social unrest to fuel further dissensions," he said.
"Instead of sensitively engaging with the betrayed people of Ladakh, the BJP and their media/social media minions are engaging in their usual mudslinging and looking for an opportunity to milk the outrage of Ladakh and settle scores with political opponents," Khera alleged in a post on X.
With PTI inputs.