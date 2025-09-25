Farooq Abdullah Urges Centre To Hold Talks With Ladakh Protester

- Farooq Abdullah urged the Centre to engage in direct talks with Ladakh residents, stressing dialogue over suppression.
- He defended activist Sonam Wangchuk, calling him a peaceful voice, and warned that using force would worsen the situation.
- The remarks came after violent protests in Ladakh left four people dead and over 80 injured amid demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards.
Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has urged the central government to open talks with the people of Ladakh to address their aspirations and fears. He stressed the urgency, noting Ladakh’s sensitive border location and the presence of Chinese encroachments.
Abdullah also rejected blame placed on climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for recent unrest, calling him a peaceful proponent and warning against using force, stating it would only deepen the crisis. In day-long clashes over statehood demands, four people died and at least 80 were wounded.
The Union Territory of Ladakh descended into chaos as protesters demanding the region be granted statehood and also seeking its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution went on a rampage, damaging public property and setting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Leh on fire. Four people lost their lives, and 30 were injured.
A shutdown call was given today by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which had earlier urged the Union government to hold talks on its demands to avoid deterioration of the health of the people who have been sitting on a hunger strike from September 10. A protest march, which was taken out in Leh town amidst the shutdown, however, went out of control as the youth fought pitched battles with the police. The youth clashed with the police, hurling stones and damaging public property, forcing the authorities to impose prohibitory orders to prevent the gathering of people.
Following the violence, the Leh District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, prohibiting the procession, use of vehicles mounted with loudspeakers, and assembly of five or more persons.