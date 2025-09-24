Why Ladakh Youth Protests Turned Violent Over Statehood And Sixth Schedule Demands?

Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019, but residents feel self-governance and protections remain insufficient.
Youth demand statehood, Sixth Schedule inclusion, a separate service commission, and two parliamentary seats.
Hospitalisation of hunger strikers and delayed talks with the Centre led to clashes and arson at Leh’s BJP office.
Police fired teargas shells and carried out baton charges on Wednesday after a group of youths allegedly turned violent during a protest and shutdown in Leh, PTI reported. The shutdown, organised by the youth wing of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and supported by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), was called to demand expedited talks with the central government regarding the extension of the Sixth Schedule and statehood for Ladakh.
The unrest followed the hospitalisation of two participants from a 35-day hunger strike that began on 10 September, led by LAB members, with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also participating under the LAB umbrella. Hindustan Times reported that Wangchuk condemned the violence and ended his strike in frustration, describing the events as “nonsensical.”
Authorities said protesters also set fire to a security vehicle outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Leh, prompting deployment of additional forces to restore order, reported PTI.
Historical and Administrative Background
The protests reflect long-standing grievances in Ladakh since it became a Union Territory following the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. While Jammu and Kashmir now has an elected assembly, Ladakh remains under direct central administration. Hindustan Times reported that residents feel the UT status has not met aspirations for self-governance and protection of tribal identity. The removal of land ownership protections for non-locals following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 has further intensified local concerns.
The Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance have been engaging with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) since December 2024 to address long-standing demands. The last official meeting between local representatives and the MHA was held in May 2025, and the next is scheduled for 6 October 2025. The LAB criticised the Centre’s unilateral setting of the next meeting date, describing it as “just dictation,” according to Hindustan Times, which contributed to the decision to organise the shutdown and protests on Wednesday.
Core Demands of the Protesters
The agitation is focused on four primary demands. Firstly, the LAB and KDA are seeking statehood for Ladakh, arguing that UT status has not provided sufficient autonomy or protection for local communities.
Secondly, the organisations demand the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which grants enhanced autonomy to tribal areas through Autonomous District Councils. While Ladakh currently has the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) with executive powers for district-level planning and development, activists maintain that Sixth Schedule inclusion would offer broader authority over land, inheritance, and social customs.
The third demand concerns the establishment of a separate public service commission for Ladakh, aimed at addressing high unemployment rates among the youth. A government survey cited by Hindustan Times found that 26.5 per cent of graduates in Ladakh are unemployed, compared with the national average of 13.4 per cent. The LAB has argued that a dedicated service commission would provide local job opportunities and ensure prioritisation of Ladakhi candidates.
The fourth demand calls for an increase in parliamentary representation from one to two Lok Sabha seats, providing the region with a greater voice at the Centre.
According to Hindustan Times, the MHA has reportedly agreed to discuss the latter two demands—the public service commission and additional parliamentary seat—but has rejected discussions on statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion. The LAB has expressed frustration over this partial engagement, which it considers insufficient to address long-standing grievances.
The abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 removed the special status previously accorded to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. This included changes to land ownership protections, allowing non-locals to purchase property in the region, a right that was previously restricted. These changes have intensified concerns over the preservation of Ladakh’s tribal identity and autonomy, contributing to the ongoing agitation for Sixth Schedule inclusion and greater self-governance.
Escalation of Protests
The hospitalisation of two hunger strikers on Tuesday night, due to deteriorating health, heightened local anger and prompted the LAB youth wing to announce the shutdown and protest. Hindustan Times reported that the protests turned violent, with participants allegedly pelting stones, prompting police to use teargas and batons. The unrest also included arson at the BJP office in Leh, marking one of the more serious flare-ups in an otherwise largely peaceful movement, PTI reported.
Voices from the Movement
Sonam Wangchuk told Hindustan Times that the movement is rooted in constitutional rights and the promise of Sixth Schedule inclusion previously made by political parties, including the BJP. He stressed that while locals were growing impatient, they did not wish for actions that could embarrass India, stating that people “say they are getting nothing through peaceful protest.”
Sajad Kargili, leader of the Kargil Democratic Alliance, wrote on X that the violence in Leh was “unfortunate” and blamed the unrest on the government’s “failed UT experiment.” He called on authorities to resume dialogue and meet the demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion without delay, while urging residents to remain peaceful, according to Hindustan Times.
The agitation has seen participation from both Buddhist and Muslim organisations, representing the two major communities of Ladakh, indicating broad-based support for the movement, Hindustan Times reported.
Hunger Strike and Ongoing Negotiations
The LAB’s 35-day hunger strike, which included participation by Sonam Wangchuk, has been a central feature of the ongoing agitation. Hindustan Times reported that LAB leaders had previously stated that the strike would not end until their core demands were addressed. The upcoming meeting with the MHA on 6 October is intended to continue discussions that have been ongoing since December 2024. The LAB has emphasised that the unilateral setting of meeting dates without consultation was seen as disrespectful, prompting the recent protest.
Economic and Social Context
Unemployment among educated youth remains a significant driver of frustration in Ladakh. Hindustan Times cited government survey data showing Ladakh’s unemployment rate at 26.5 per cent, the second highest in the country after Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Activists have linked economic stagnation to the demand for a dedicated public service commission, arguing that local recruitment policies are insufficient under the current administrative framework.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and PTI)