Protestors In Ladakh Set Security Vehicle On Fire Outside BJP Office, Demand Extension of Sixth Schedule

The agitation was called by the LAB’s youth wing after two of the 15 people on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10 were hospitalised on Tuesday evening.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Protests erupt in Ladakh
Protests erupt in Ladakh
Summary
Summary

  • Protests erupted in Ladakh as young people pelted stones and set a vehicle on fire.

  • The police retaliated with firing teargas shells and a baton charge.

  • The protestors demans is to grant statehood to the region and expedite the talks on extending the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

A group of young people allegedly engaged in a protest and pelted stones in Leh, which prompted the police to respond with teargas shells and a baton charge.

A protestors demanded the Centre expedite the proposed talks on extending the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh and grant statehood to the region.

During the protest, demonstrators set ablaze a security vehicle outside the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Leh, an official said, adding that additional forces were deployed to restore order.

Sonam Wangchuk
Sonam Wangchuk Begins 35-Day Fast, Demands Statehood And Sixth Schedule Protection For Ladakh

BY Outlook News Desk

The next round of negotiations between the Centre and Ladakh representatives—comprising members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance—is scheduled for October 6.

The agitation was called by the LAB’s youth wing after two of the 15 people on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10 were hospitalised on Tuesday evening.

The fast, led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, forms part of the wider movement pressing Ladakh’s demands.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published At:
Tags

