Four Dead, 30 Injured as Ladakh Descends Into Chaos As Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demand

Residents and activists in Ladakh have demanded that the region be included in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, and the constitutional provision should apply to the region on the pattern of some northeastern states, which enjoy financial autonomy through autonomous district councils. The Sixth Schedule demand was based on the ground that over 90 per cent of Ladakh’s population belongs to the Scheduled Tribes. Furthermore, political leaders have sought statehood for the Union Territory, which was carved out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, when New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, arguing that this would “ensure the end of bureaucratic rule”.