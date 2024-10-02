Indefinite fast continues for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 150 other protestors from Ladakh who were detained again on Wednesday after their release on Tuesday. Wangchuk was leading the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', which began from Leh a month ago seeking inclusion of the Union Territory of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. They were detained on Monday night.
Initially, Wangchuk and other detained Ladakhis were released. However, as they were adamant about marching towards the central part of Delhi, they were detained once again, a senior police officer told PTI.
While Wangchuk has been kept at the Bawana police station along with few others, the rest have been kept at Narela Industrial Area, Alipur and Kanjhawala police stations.
Detention is illegal: Leh Apex Body
Terming the detention 'illegal', Jigmat Paljor, the coordinator of Leh Apex Body on Wednesday morning said, "We, the 'padyatris', find ourselves in an alarming situation. We have been detained for over 24 hours. This detention is illegal, as the 24-hour period has elapsed, and we must be produced before a magistrate."
"Some groups have been released after just under 24 hours, only to be returned to the police station. Last night, the police attempted to forcibly relocate us to an unknown location, but we stood our ground in resistance," he added.
"Our phones have been confiscated at the Bawana Police Station, leaving us cut off from the outside world. " Paljor said in the statement.
"Also all the 'padyatris' are on 'anshan' since 36 hours. Today, October 2nd, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we had intended to visit Gandhi Samadhi to pay our respects. Instead, we find our rights trampled upon on a day that symbolizes peace and democracy," Paljor said.
"This situation raises serious concerns about the state of our democracy. We call upon everyone to stand in solidarity with us during this critical time," he added.
Delhi Chalo Padyatra: What is it about?
The 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' march was organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) as part of a forr-year-long agitation alongside the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) seeking statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
The 'padyatris', who started from Leh on September 1, marched all the way, except upon entering poll bound Haryana where they boarded buses. They were detained at Delhi's Singhu border on Monday night and taken to different police stations, where they started an indefinite fast.
Sonam Wangchuk's 21-day-long hunger strike
Earlier this year, renowned climate activist and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk staging a 21-day-long hunger strike in sub-zero temperature over four key demands including statehood and implementation of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in the region.
According to the Constitution, the sixth Schedule ensures protections for land and a nominal autonomy for the country’s tribal areas. In 2019, as part of its abolition of Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) special constitutional status, New Delhi granted Union Territory (UT) status to Ladakh.
Moreover, Wangchuk also sought separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts, a recruitment process and a separate Public Service Commission for Ladakh.