Leh DM Imposes Section 144 Ahead Of 'Border March'; Sonam Wangchuk Says, 'Peaceful Ladakh Is Confused'

The District Magistrate of Leh issued the implementation of Section 144 in Leh in response to Sonam Wangchuk's scheduled 'Pashmina March' or 'Border March' on April 7.
Wangchuk reacting to the directive, said, "PEACEFUL LADAKH IS VERY CONFUSED!"
The order limits processions, rallies or marches in the area ahead of Wangchuk's march which aims to demand statehood for Ladakh and to be included under the Sixth Schedule, which will help protect the ecologically fragile region from "greedy" industries.
Wangchuk recently went on a 21-day fast, surviving only on salt and water for the same cause.
How did Sonam Wangchuk respond?
Sonam Wangchuk shared a video of him speaking about the recent implementation of Section 144 in Leh and asked why "After 31 days of extremely peaceful prayers & fasts, Suddenly peace initiatives of the administration sounds more dangerous than anything !"
Wangchuk also mentioned that the local police is restricting people coming from other villages to join the 'peaceful' demonstration in Leh and also apprehending the supporters of this cause ahead of 'Pashmina March' and forced to sign bonds.
Wangchuk believes that the local administration is confused about the agenda of the march which he says is being conducted peacefully and turning it into something 'dangerous' and scaring people who wants to join the cause.
He says if this is not a confusion from the side of the local administration then, "I have to say India is turning into a Banana Republic".
Wangchuk also added that he will be sharing an update on Friday night regarding the situation.
Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda had in 2019 promised to do "whatever is required from a constitutional perspective to protect them".
In September 2019, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah and Munda, recommending that Ladakh be declared a tribal area under the Sixth Schedule.
Wangchuk recently claimed that not only has the government failed to deliver on its promise, but it is also not providing a reason for not doing so.
"After four years of avoiding our demands, in a meeting on March 4, they clearly said no," he said, adding that the people of Ladakh would now hold them accountable for the promises they made during the last general elections.
On the lines of Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March, Wangchuk has planned the 'border march' on April 7 to show "destruction in the name of development".