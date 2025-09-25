On the Bharatiya Janata Party’s claim that the Congress party had instigated the violence, Mufti dismissed the allegation, calling it a “people’s outburst”. She said, “The government does not want to admit its failure and they have to find a scapegoat. If the Congress had that much support, the situation would have been different. It was a spontaneous reaction to apprehensions of losing their identity, land and jobs.”