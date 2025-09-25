Mehbooba Mufti Blames Centre’s Policies For Ladakh Violence, Seeks Sixth Schedule Protection

PDP president says Ladakh unrest stems from unfulfilled promises, urges Centre to address identity, land and job concerns.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mehbooba Mufti Ladakh violence sixth schdeule protests 4 killed 50 injured
Mufti said the events on Wednesday reflected a breach in the region’s tolerance. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mehbooba Mufti blames central government’s policies for Ladakh violence.

  • PDP chief says people demand Sixth Schedule to protect identity, land and jobs.

  • She dismisses BJP’s allegation against Congress, calls protests a people’s outburst.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the recent violent protests in Ladakh were the result of the central government’s “wrong policies”.

According to PTI, Mufti told reporters that the Union home ministry had made several promises to the people of Ladakh, but nothing had materialised in the past six years. She said the events on Wednesday reflected a breach in the region’s tolerance.

Security forces responded with teargas and baton charges to disperse the crowds. - Source - video screengrab
Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

BY Luv Puri

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister noted that Ladakhis have been pressing for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule to safeguard their identity, culture, land, and jobs. “They were disappointed that nothing was happening. If people from outside come there in large numbers, what will remain of them? They are just a few lakh in number,” she said.

Mufti urged the Centre to reflect on the developments in the Union Territory. “The Centre should think over it. A happy and prosperous place like Ladakh is burning today. Ladakh has remained peaceful even when Kashmir and Jammu were engulfed in violence. Ladakhis played a stellar role in the Kargil War,” she said.

Related Content
Related Content
Ladakh ground report - null
Watch Ground Report: Why Did Clashes Break Out During Ladakh Statehood Protest in Leh?

BY Ishfaq Naseem

On the Bharatiya Janata Party’s claim that the Congress party had instigated the violence, Mufti dismissed the allegation, calling it a “people’s outburst”. She said, “The government does not want to admit its failure and they have to find a scapegoat. If the Congress had that much support, the situation would have been different. It was a spontaneous reaction to apprehensions of losing their identity, land and jobs.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Lose Four Wickets Before Halfway Mark | PAK 51/5 (11)

  2. India's Test Squad For West Indies Series 2025: Five Key Takeaways From Selections

  3. Shreyas Iyer At Crossroads: Captaincy, Fitness, And ODI Future

  4. R Ashwin Signs With Sydney Thunder, Becomes First Capped Indian Man To Play In Big Bash League

  5. Narayan Jagadeesan: Tamil Nadu's Emerging Wicketkeeping Talent In India Test Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  2. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  3. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  4. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Four Dead, 30 Injured as Ladakh Descends Into Chaos As Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demand

  2. Violence in Leh Leaves Four Dead, 70 Injured Amid Statehood Agitation

  3. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand

  4. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  5. Religious Rhetoric And Divisiveness Threaten India’s Democracy—Here’s How We Can Safeguard It

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  3. Macron Warns Against ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ In World Order

  4. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  5. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 25, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces & More

  2. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  3. Is Gen Z Over-Connected Or Disconnected?

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Sardaar Ji 3 Row: My Film Was Shot Before Pahalgam Attack, But Now Matches Are Being Played

  6. Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

  7. Supreme Court Cautions Against Hasty Changes To Hindu Succession Act, Cites Risk To Social Structure

  8. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand