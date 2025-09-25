Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

Self-Governance Aspiration

At its core, the current rage is about respect for political rights: the right of Ladakh to govern their own land. The current Union Territory status, much like in the rest of Jammu and Kashmir, remains a barrier to that aspiration. The dilemma before the central government is, however, real. The decision in 1993 and 2003 to create separate councils for Leh and Kargil respectively, followed by the eventual separation of Ladakh as a Union Territory, have all contributed to create a structural reality for which there is no easy solution. Given Ladakh’s small population, estimated to be around 3 Lakh, and vast geography, the viability of full statehood is open to question by many. The smallest state in India by population is Sikkim with a population estimated to be seven lakhs.