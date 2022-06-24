Commemorating the death anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Friday said the next mission of the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to liberate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Gupta described the abrogation of Article 370 as the first mission of the BJP government, which the government has fulfilled.

“The BJP stalwart was speaking during a plantation drive held as part of fortnight-long commemoration on the death anniversary of Dr SP Mukherjee. The plantation drive was conducted at GB Pant Hospital Satwari in memory of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee,” the BJP statement here said.

Gupta said the BJP government is committed to bringing back the entire area of J&K state which was acceded to India in October 1947. He said India is in physical occupation of only a part of the original state of J&K as Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) and China Occupied Kashmir (COK) including Aksai Chin and other parts have been illegally occupied by the two rogue nations–Pakistan and China.

“After the abrogation of Article 370, which was the dream of Dr SP Mukherjee, the government is now focused on liberating PoK from the clutches of Pakistan and soon the dream of crores of Indians will be fulfilled as getting back PoK is morally, ethically and politically is the right thing for the country and the government will accomplish this come what may,” Gupta said.

“It was the Prime Minister-led BJP government that fulfilled the dream of Dr SP Mukherjee by abrogating Article 370 as Dr Mukherjee fought against this controversial Article 370 tooth and nail and sacrificed his life for the nation in 1953,” Gupta added.

Yudhvir Sethi, J&K BJP Vice President said Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who had founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, devoted his life to India's unity and progress, and his lofty ideals motivate millions across the nation.

Sethi said the nation always remembers the leaders who contribute to nation-building or sacrifice their life for a national cause. He said Dr Mookerjee led a campaign against Article 370, which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir.